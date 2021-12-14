Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Regional Medical Center is hosting a luminary fundraising event to help support a $2 million robotic surgery system at the hospital.
Luminary kits are available for purchase for $10 for “A Night of Lights” to be held on Christmas Eve.
The kits include eight votive candles, eight bags and sand.
Residents are encouraged to light the luminaries the evening of Friday, Dec. 24.
Kits are available at the hospital, at regmedctr.networkforgood.com/events/36261-a-night-of-lights or at locations in Coggon, Delhi, Dyersville, Earlville, Edgewood, Hopkinton, Manchester, Ryan, Strawberry Point and Winthrop.
For more information, call 563-927-7534.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.