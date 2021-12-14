MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Regional Medical Center is hosting a luminary fundraising event to help support a $2 million robotic surgery system at the hospital.

Luminary kits are available for purchase for $10 for “A Night of Lights” to be held on Christmas Eve.

The kits include eight votive candles, eight bags and sand.

Residents are encouraged to light the luminaries the evening of Friday, Dec. 24.

Kits are available at the hospital, at regmedctr.networkforgood.com/events/36261-a-night-of-lights or at locations in Coggon, Delhi, Dyersville, Earlville, Edgewood, Hopkinton, Manchester, Ryan, Strawberry Point and Winthrop.

For more information, call 563-927-7534.

