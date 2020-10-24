The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Stephen L. Swann, 29, and Alexis Scovel, 19, both of 509 Arlington St., were arrested between 2 and 2:45 a.m. Friday at 1111 Dodge St. on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Scovel also was arrested on a warrant charging a
- Department of Public Health violation after she allegedly was involved in a large backyard fight in April.
- Daric A. Lawrence, 35, of 2345 Roosevelt St., was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging domestic assault causing injury, domestic assault impeding airflow and second-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Lawrence assaulted his wife, Barbara
- S. Lawrence, 32, of 2345 Roosevelt St., on Aug. 8.
- Raheem M. Pickens, 33, o
- f 180 W. 15th St., No. 311, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging first-degree harassment, second-degree burglary, fourth-
- degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
- Cortez D. Robinson, 30, of 2811 John F. Kennedy Road, No. 3, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Thursday at 1100 Central Ave. on a charge of possession of marijuana, as well as warrants charging two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
- Xuan V. Nguyen, 53, of 345 W. 17th St., was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that he assaulted Ciane Dominguez, 19, on Oct. 7.
- Kevin D. Reynolds, 57, of 2230
- Francis St., was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West 17th Street and Dorgan Place on warrants charging domestic
- assault, first-degree harassment and second-degree harassment. Court documents state that Reynolds assaulted his ex-girlfriend Rita
- M. Wheeler, 38, of 488 Angella St., Apt. 2, in July.
- Price Electric, of Robins, Iowa, reported the theft of $4,900 worth of tools between about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday from a motor vehicle parked near 4625 Dodge St.
- Darin L. Groshens, 38, of
- 205 Bryant St., reported the theft of a scanner and keys, with a combined total value of $5,100, between about 5 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 a.m. Thursday from a motor vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Jackson Street.