Fifteen local Iowa students were honored recently at the 20th annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony.

The ceremony was held in Des Moines. A press release states that the program honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa.

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters.

Local students honored included:

  • Ryan Dunn, Bellevue High School.
  • Allison Kettmann, Marquette Catholic High School, Bellevue.
  • Davis Trumm, Cascade High School.
  • Natalie Ulrichs and Morgan Mescher, Western Dubuque High School.
  • Sydney Reiter, Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School.
  • Avery Dettbarn, Clayton Ridge High School, Guttenberg.
  • Isabella Kanellis, West Delaware High School, Manchester.
  • Amaya Hunt, Maquoketa Valley High School, Delhi.
  • Carley Davis, Maquoketa High School.
  • Joseph Delaney and Aliyah Johnson, Dubuque Senior High School.
  • Diego Mejia Moreno, Wahlert Catholic High School, Dubuque.
  • Jaelyn Tigges and Taylor Wiskus, Hempstead High School.

The program is sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

