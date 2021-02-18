LANCASTER, Wis. — A six-member committee will oversee the drafting of a new strategic plan that will help guide Grant County officials for the next five years.
The county Board of Supervisors this week appointed members who will develop recommendations and goals before presenting a draft to the board by the summer.
With a new strategic plan in place, “when things come up, whether they be opportunities or challenges, you can be proactive in responding to those,” said James Schneider, of Grant County Tourism Council.
He will facilitate the group.
The new plan will help align board decisions with long-term goals and offer potential action steps. The supervisors will decide whether to approve the committee’s recommendations.
Grant County has not updated its strategic plan since 2014.
The previous document listed 10 goals, which included establishing a county purchasing policy that favors local vendors, providing lean government training to department heads and developing a county buildings master plan.
“All of these things one way or another have been addressed,” Schneider said.
Another goal prioritized the hiring of a county administrator, a suggestion the board discussed extensively in 2019 but ultimately scrapped after considering the costs and the county’s successful operation without one.
“You took a serious look at all the ramifications at doing this but made a change to go in a direction you wanted,” Schneider said. “For me, that was a success.”
Schneider expects the committee will recommend continued priorities, such as cost-control measures, and new ones that have come into sharper focus with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as broadband infrastructure improvement.
County Supervisor Roger Guthrie stressed the importance of including department heads on the committee to obtain buy-in.
County board Chairman Bob Keeney nominated four county supervisors — Guthrie, Gary Ranum, Mark Stead and Porter Wagner — and two staff — County Clerk Tanya White and Information Technology Director Shane Drinkwater.
The board voted, 16-1, to approve the selections, with Carol Beals in opposition.
“I don’t think they should have been handpicked,” Beals said, explaining that she believes the committee should be comprised of volunteers.
Keeney said he selected the supervisors based on the locations of their districts, with the intent of representing varying geographic regions within the county. The selected staff interact with all county departments, he said.