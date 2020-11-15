The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
McCoy Goldsmith & Jeweler, 261 Main St., reported the theft of $1,500 worth of jewelry from the store at about 12:45 p.m. Friday.
