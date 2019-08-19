Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. This week, we highlight businesses in Galena, Ill.; Maquoketa, Iowa; and Shullsburg, Wis.
A new, family-owned business in Galena offers customers a unique glimpse into country living.
Hoof It provides customers the opportunity to take one-hour “goat treks” through an expansive piece of property at 616 S. Devils Ladder Road on the east side of Galena. The business is owned and operated by Christina Eisbach and her daughters, Sydney and Sami.
The piece of land was purchased by Christina’s grandfather in the 1950s. Today, Eisbach lives on the property with her parents, husband and daughters, who represent the fourth generation of the family to reside there.
The treks allow customers to enjoy the land, as well as interact with the goats that live on the property.
“We wanted to show people what country living is all about,” Christina said.
Eisbach explained that two to five goats accompany hikers during their trek. They roam about unleashed during most of the journey.
Customers can pet, hug and play with the goats — three of which are just 6 months old.
“For both adults and kids, it is a very joyful event,” Christina said. “Goats are wonderful little creatures. They love the attention and socialization.”
Hoof It also incorporates other family-friendly elements. For instance, those taking the evening trek can enjoy a bonfire and s’mores after their excursion has concluded.
Eisbach said treks take place daily at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Hoof it can be reached at 563-663-6944.
SHULLSBURG BUILDING GETS SECOND CHANCE
A concert venue and coffee shop is breathing new life into a Shullsburg building that sustained major fire damage less than one year ago.
Second Chance Coffee and Music, 203 W. Water St., hosted its inaugural concert Thursday night and aims to open a coffee shop within the same space on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The space formerly was occupied by bakery and coffee shop The Crooked Canvas, one of multiple businesses that sustained damage in a September fire.
Patrick Doyle, the owner of Second Chance, said he purchased the property at 203 W. Water St. about a month ago.
“In one month, we redid the plumbing, we redid the electrical, and we redecorated everything,” he said.
The venue’s inaugural concert featured Dylan Doyle Band, a rock band named after its frontman — and Patrick’s son.
Patrick Doyle said the coffee shop, slated to open this week, will feature a wide range of beverages including espresso and latte drinks. Food options will include fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, scones and English muffins.
The coffee shop will be open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
The “Second Chance” moniker was inspired by the relationship between Patrick and the co-owner of the business, Shelly Weiskircher-Rennert.
Doyle and Weiskircher-Rennert were high school sweethearts. They parted ways and went more than three decades without seeing each other before reconnecting about four years ago. The two are now engaged.
A grand opening celebration will take place on Sept. 6, which marks the one-year anniversary of the fire. It will feature a live performance from Fever River String Band.
Second Chance Coffee and Music can be reached at 608-609-1323.
MAQUOKETA SHOP TO CLOSE
An antique store and clock shop in Maquoketa will close its doors at the end of the month.
Timekeeper Clock Shoppe will mark its final day of business on Aug. 30, according to owner Connie Behrens.
Located at 201 S. Main St., the shop sells clocks, furniture, art and a variety of antique items. The business also offered clock repair services, even making house calls for larger clocks.
Connie Behrens said the business has struggled to attract consistent customer traffic during its 10 months in operation. Those who stopped by frequently have been saddened by news of the closure, however.
“A lot of people have said they are sad to see us go,” she said. “For some of the locals, this was a favorite stop.”
Timekeeper Clock Shoppe only has occupied its current location since October, but the Behrens family has a business history that extends back much further.
They previously had operated Timber City Trading Post, a Maquoketa antique store that doubled as an eatery. That enterprise is now under new ownership.
Behrens also operated a business in Davenport, Iowa, for multiple years before she opened the Maquoketa outfit.
Behrens said the family will turn its attention to an entirely new gig: They will serve as campground hosts in Bellevue for the remainder of the year and hope to do similar work in the years ahead.
Timekeeper Clock Shoppe is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
The business can be reached at 563-652-9722.