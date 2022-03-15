Dubuque Community Schools leaders are widening the pool of staff set to receive $1,000 incentives after some did not qualify for a state-level retention bonus.
School board members on Monday approved a matching incentive for teachers, counselors and nurses who did not qualify for the state’s $1,000 pandemic-related retention bonuses.
“Since they are all part of that same bargaining unit, we wanted to make sure we treated everybody the same,” said Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer and next superintendent, before the meeting.
Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year announced that the state would award $1,000 retention bonuses to teachers, law enforcement officers and child care workers.
However, recently-released criteria indicated that school nurses and counselors did not qualify for the incentives. In some cases, teachers’ class rosters also impacted their eligibility, Hawkins said. In total, 148 teachers, counselors and nurses in the Dubuque district were not eligible for the incentive.
The district’s approximately 1,000 teachers, counselors and nurses all are represented by Dubuque Education Association. Hawkins said district officials wanted to make sure they recognized everyone in that bargaining unit for their work during the pandemic.
The state will reimburse the district for teachers eligible for its bonuses. District leaders will fund incentives for the other teachers, counselors and nurses with federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Hawkins said the incentives help ensure employees feel valued and help with retention as the district navigates statewide staffing shortages.
“We’re really trying to help with those shortages and retain the good people that we have in the district,” Hawkins said.
School board members generally expressed their support for offering the additional incentives.
“We can’t control what goes on at the state, but locally, we’re always trying to figure out what can we do to best support our teachers,” said Board Member Anderson Sainci.
Also on Monday, board members:
- Heard an update from Board Member Nancy Bradley that Superintendent Stan Rheingans recommended that district staff stop updating its COVID-19 tracking dashboard. Rheingans said after the meeting that officials will continue to follow county and state COVID-19 trends and could reinstate the dashboard if cases rise again. “For now, we feel confident that we can take this step,” he said.
- Approved the resignation of Dubuque Senior High School Principal Dan Johnson, effective June 30. Johnson announced last week that he is leaving to become principal of Ankeny (Iowa) High School starting July 1.
- Approved an $18,500 agreement with Straka Johnson Architects for a solar project at Sageville Elementary School. District officials plan to install 237 solar panels and a five-battery backup array at the school.