As attendees meandered through the Greater Dubuque Home & Builders Show on Saturday, the chatter was on the itch to build or renovate.
The show began Friday, continued today until 5 p.m., and will finish out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Grand River Center. It was hosted by Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates.
Some attendees came with a goal in mind. Dubuquer Ron Rausch wandered down the aisles in search of a contractor.
"We're looking for a remodeling contractor," Rausch said.
Rausch wasn't sure how successful his effort would be, as he's been looking for a contractor for about two years.
More than 60 vendors, including builders, Realtors, suppliers, financial institutions and subcontractors, attended over the course of the weekend, Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates President Joel Mozena said.
Rick Barton of Barton Construction and Painting manned the association's "Ask a Builder" booth. Barton agreed that finding a contractor currently can be difficult.
"I tell people, if you're going to build this year, this year is not the year for the faint of heart," Barton said.
Barton said that his business is busy and booked into 2023.
"I'm really backed up on new (builds) this year, which is unusual, but some of that was backlog from last year because they wanted to wait out high material prices last year," Barton said.
Barton said that he's heard other businesses are in the same position, and recommended those interested in building stay flexible.
"We used to figure four months for a house, from start to finish," Barton said. "Now it's probably going to be at least eight or nine."
A couple of aisles over, Realtor Julie Miller of American Realty said that from the conversations at the event, it seems like people are interested in building.
"I think there surprisingly seems to a lot of people who are building," Miller said.
Miller said that new builds would be encouraging.
"There's a lot of people that can buy right now, and just not a lot of homes to purchase," Miller said.
Broker Travis Kirby started a new business, Kirby Realty, last year.
"A lot of people have been asking how the market's doing," Kirby said. "Everybody's curious, you know, because they hear about all the competition out there."
Kirby said that though it is competitive for buyers, interest rates are low.
"That's good for buyers," Kirby said. "(The housing market) is great for sellers. It's a good market for everyone really."
Attendees Tim and Kathy Hamel, who've enjoyed attending the show in years past, came to see what is new in the home and building scene.
"We're just coming down to look," Tim Hamel said.
"I can always find a project," Kathy Hamel said.
In years past, the couple has been inspired at the event with bathroom ideas or to replace their cupboards.
Hamel said that this year she'd seen some nice offerings at the Interiors By Design booth. The booth displayed cabinetry, countertops, flooring and furniture.
"We use this to make sure people get to see products that maybe they haven't seen before," owner David Tranel said.
Tranel said that attendees had talked primarily about remodeling this year.
"A lot of people are looking at trying to modify their homes to make it more livable for them," Tranel said.
The home and builders show has been an annual event in Dubuque since 1989, but this is the first year the homebuilders association has hosted it after the original organizer, Bill Jackson, retired.
Over the years, trends have changed from traditional-style homes to more open concept designs and the housing market has experienced its changes as well, but Mozena said the show has remained a constant.
"That's kind of what (the show) does," Mozena said. "You have to keep your name out there. You might be busy now, but down the road, you might need the referral."