Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-states each Tuesday. This week, we highlight developments in Dyersville and Elkader, Iowa, and Platteville, Wis.
A new Dyersville business hopes to fill a local need for professional nail services.
Tony Phan and his wife, Kim Chi Nguyen, recently opened Kim Nails & Spa at 1213 12th Ave. SE, Suite 105. The couple moved to Dyersville this year from Texas, where they previously owned a salon called Rockie Nails.
Phan spent several months working with his brother Thien Van Phan, who owns TK Nails & Spa in Manchester, before opening Kim Nails & Spa on May 25.
Phan said he hopes the new business will offer Dyersville residents an option for high-quality salon services.
“I hope they enjoy it, especially if they don’t want to travel far to get their nails done,” he said.
The spa offers manicures and pedicures, eyelash extensions and a variety of professional nail care services, including gel, acrylic and matte nail treatments.
So far, Phan said the reception from the Dyersville community has been positive.
Kim Nails & Spa is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. The business can be reached at 563-875-9082.
NEW PLATTEVILLE FITNESS STUDIO
People seeking a fun exercise outlet now can go for a spin at a new workout facility in Platteville.
Platteville resident Addie Graffin recently launched Platteville Cycling and Fitness Studio at 20 E. Main St. Graffin has taught group fitness classes for 13 years and hopes the new business will bring different workout styles to the tri-state area.
“I was a group fitness instructor in Madison for many years, and when I moved back here, I wasn’t able to find any class that felt like the classes I taught, classes that were fun and dancey,” she said. “So, I just decided to open my own.”
The studio’s list of 45-minute classes includes indoor cycling, WERQ hip-hop dancing, yoga and strength training. Graffin and four other certified instructors also teach combination classes such as dancing yoga, “piyo,” which combines Pilates and yoga, and turbo kick, which mixes tai chi moves with hip-hop dancing.
Graffin said these classes offer health benefits and encourage attendees who might be hesitant to explore a new workout style.
“Some people dread doing cardio, and some dread doing flexible moves like yoga, so I feel like 25 minutes of each is just enough to benefit from, but you’re not getting bored,” she said. “I want people to try things that they’ve never tried, and (in) small doses, it’s easier.”
Platteville Cycling and Fitness offers morning and evening classes. Graffin said staff also taught “express” classes over the lunch hour during the month of May, which they plan to resume in the fall.
Attendees are encouraged to sign up in advance on the studio’s website, plattevillecyclingandfitness.com.
“We are focused on making fitness fun. That’s kind of my motto, so it doesn’t feel like you’re working out,” Graffin said. “As long as you’re moving and having fun, then you’re winning.”
ELKADER BOUTIQUE WELCOMES CUSTOMERS
In opening her new business, Joelle Davis is pursuing a lifelong dream.
Davis, an Arlington resident who recently opened Emerald Grove Boutique at 125 S. Main St. in Elkader, has worked in the human services field for years. However, she always dreamed of owning her own shop.
“I just decided to take the leap,” she said. “... I just felt like if I didn’t do it now, I would never do it and I would always have that ‘what if’ in the back of my mind.”
Emerald Grove Boutique opened May 25. The shop offers clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as home decor, bath products, candles and more.
As she stocks her shelves, Davis is making it a point to include clothing options for customers of all body types.
“I’m a plus-size woman, and it’s hard, especially in boutiques, to find clothing that actually fits … so I wanted it to be very inclusive of everybody,” she said. “I hope to (be) a place for people to be able to come in and buy something for any occasion, whether they have a wedding, special event or just an outfit for whatever season we’re in.”
The boutique’s name has personal significance for Davis. She incorporated “Grove” in honor of her late father, who planted and cared for groves of trees on the 40 acres of land that her parents owned.
The other half of the name was chosen for its symbolism.
“Emerald means vitality and prosperity and growth. Those are kind of the things essential for business and also in my personal life,” Davis said. “I feel like I was kind of in a rut. I wasn’t happy with what I was doing. I needed a change, and this is the perfect timing.”
Emerald Grove Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The business can be reached at 563-245-1593.