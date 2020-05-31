Even if Dubuquers didn’t know Colleen Lindstrom’s name, chances are they remember the cheerful woman deftly steering her horse-drawn carriage through the downtown streets.
Colleen, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died on May 15 at the age of 56. She was the force behind one of Dubuque’s hidden gems, Rustic Hills Carriage Tours, which later became Dubuque by Carriage.
“It was a treasure to Dubuque,” said Lori Edwards, who grew up as a neighbor and close friend of Colleen and later worked for her at Dubuque by Carriage for 15 years.
Colleen had a lifelong love of animals, particularly horses, said her husband, Owen.
“One of her mares had a baby colt the day that she passed, and (the mare and colt) went and laid down under her window that day,” he said. “It was just some kind of underlying sense.”
Colleen first became involved with the carriage business as an employee of former Dubuque County Supervisor Lloyd Hayes, who introduced carriage rides to Cable Car Square. Upon his death in 1987, Colleen took over the business, maintaining it until her own passing this year.
Her work let her combine her two passions: horses and history.
“She just always had an interest in history of any kind,” Owen said. “For Dubuque, she didn’t have to read it; she knew it like the back of her hand.”
Edwards, who served as a driver and tour guide, said Colleen encouraged her guides to dive into the city’s history themselves.
“She encouraged us to talk about the things that interested us when we were giving tours, to learn more history and bring it up,” Edwards said. “Being able to tell people about Dubuque was her pride and joy.”
Chris Ulrich, a close friend of Colleen who had driven for the business since Hayes founded it, agreed.
“All my memories (of Colleen) are based around the same thing — the joy in her eyes, the love of her horses, her excitement and her want for everybody to know she loved this town,” Ulrich said.
Dubuque by Carriage offered daily tours of the historic downtown district, as well as special rides for events such as weddings, anniversaries and proms.
“It was just kind of a romantic ride, and yet it was a family ride,” Owen said. “The kids just loved the horses.”
Colleen also participated in parades and gave special holiday rides.
Her final carriage ride was a Christmas one in Eldridge in December. Ulrich was with her.
“I’m so glad I got to do it,” Ulrich said. “I look forward to that particular ride every year. It’s heartbreaking now, but it makes me feel so good that I got to be a part of it.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Colleen’s services were kept small, but the family still honored her last request by transporting her casket to the cemetery by horse and wagon. Owen and their son, Wyatt, the pallbearers, rode in a carriage behind the wagon, driven by Edwards and Ulrich.
“She was very dedicated to Dubuque,” Owen said. “We may live in Maquoketa, but she was a Dubuquer.”