The unemployment rate in Dubuque County soared to 12.7% in April, sinking the local economy to depths not previously seen this century.
Data released by Iowa Workforce Development on Wednesday underscored how quickly and dramatically the COVID-19 pandemic has altered local labor markets.
Dubuque County’s jobless rate stood at just 3.8% last month and was only 2.3% in April 2019.
“It is always a bit shocking when you see a number that high, but we were prepared for it,” said Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “We understood that we’d feel the impact of the mandatory (business) closures, as well as the ripple effect as we move into an economic recession.”
April’s unemployment rate was by far the highest since at least 2000, which is the latest year for which comparable data is available. The previous high was 7.8% in March 2009, when the area was dealing with the impacts of The Great Recession.
Dietzel believes the county’s jobless rate will be even higher when figures from May are released next month.
Workers in Dubuque County have filed more than 12,000 initial unemployment claims since March 15. That total suggests the county’s jobless rate might have risen by as much as 24% since mid-March.
Dietzel, however, emphasized that this is an imperfect calculation, noting that these numbers do not account for workers who were laid off and subsequently rehired.
Surrounding counties witnessed similar jumps in the unemployment rate: In Jackson County, unemployment jumped from 3.1 % in April 2019 to 11.2% last month; in Jones County, the rate jumped from 3.1% to 11.1%; in Delaware County, it increased from 2.1% to 8.7%; and in Clayton County, it rose from 3.5% to 11.2%.
Nicolas Hockenberry, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance, was not surprised by the increased in unemployment.
“Based on what we are seeing on the ground, we were expecting this number,” he said. “At this point, we think it is a bit higher — likely somewhere between 15% and 20%.”
COMING BACK TO LIFE?
While restaurants and retail stores have recently sprung back to life, this hasn’t necessarily translated to major employment gains.
Hockenberry noted that capacity restrictions and lingering concerns about COVID-19 have resulted in a slow return to form.
“It is not business as usual after reopening — and we haven’t seen them fully staff back up,” Hockenberry observed.
Dietzel expects that it will take time for the labor market to regain a sense of normalcy.
“The drop-off (in jobs) was pretty immediate,” she said. “We experienced a really steep cliff. The climb up the other side will be slower.”
Sizable job cuts at local manufacturers have reaffirmed that the economic impact is not in the rear view.
At John Deere Dubuque Works, 159 employees will be laid off effective June 1. That will come on the heels of the 105 layoffs that took effect in early May.
Officials at Flexsteel Industries recently announced plans to permanently close the company’s Dubuque manufacturing facility as early as June. The closure will result in the loss of 213 jobs.
WIDESPREAD IMPACTS
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced last week that the statewide unemployment rate reached 16.4% in April, compared to 4.2% during the same month in 2019. County-specific data is not yet available.
In southwest Wisconsin, unemployment rates rose significantly. Grant County had a jobless rate of 11.9% in April, compared to 3% in April 2019. Crawford County’s rate was 19.2%, up from 4.6% a year ago; in Iowa County, the rate was 17.7%, compared to 2.8% the prior year; and in Lafayette County, the jobless rate was 9.7% compared to 2.4% in April 2019.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., speculated that the current jobless rate in Grant County is actually closer to 13% or 14%.
He said the national economic slowdown could lead to job reductions at local manufacturing operations. However, he expects an uptick in hires at retail stores and restaurants to balance out those losses.
“I think we are near the apex right now,” he said. “I don’t see us getting much higher (in unemployment).”
Hockenberry, meanwhile, believes the economic disruptions caused by COVID-19 could have a particularly harsh impact on rural areas.
He cited restaurant operations as an example: In metro areas, the robust presence of food delivery services allowed eateries to pivot quickly to a new business model. Small-town eateries in Jackson County didn’t have that luxury.
Hockenberry also emphasized that the local economic recovery is likely to play out on a different timeline than the national one.
“The coasts were hit harder at first and they are recovering quicker,” he said. “It took us longer to see the impact of the infection here. Because of that, our recovery could take longer.”