DYERSVILLE, Iowa — There are two contested Dyersville City Council races on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Incumbent Tom Westhoff and newcomer Ashley Wohlers will face off for an at-large council seat, while in Ward 3, incumbent Mike Oberbroeckling is being challenged by Ben Ellison and Manessa Gaul.
The Telegraph Herald reached out to all of the candidates ahead of Election Day. Read about their priorities below.
At-large seat
Tom Westhoff
Age: 56
Profession: Senior energy services manager at WPPI Energy
Civic experience: Four years on the City Council
Westhoff said he is proud of what has been accomplished in his time on the council and hopes to continue playing a role in Dyersville’s positive future.
“It’s been a pleasure serving,” he said. “Whether I win or not, I feel honored to have had the opportunity and would definitely be honored to have four more years.”
Westhoff said the council has made various quality-of-life improvements through infrastructure and wastewater projects since he was elected. He has been pleased to see progress on council priorities during biannual goal-setting sessions.
Looking ahead, he said council members hope to make progress on the proposed 12th and 13th Avenue bridge project, which will require securing state and federal funding.
“I think if that does happen and we’re able to move forward, I think you’ll see a lot of people proud of that,” he said.
Ashley Wohlers
Age: 33
Profession: Assistant supervisor for Unlimited Services.
Previous civic experience: None
Wohlers said she was encouraged to run by those who called her “a good voice” after she spoke about all-terrain and utility vehicle usage in the city.
“I feel like sometimes (Dyersville) needs a little bit of a change,” she said. “Having a new person come onto the council and be the voice of a younger generation is an important role.”
Wohlers said she would like to see the city’s ATV/UTV ordinance extended and not limited to certain weekend usage in the future. Currently, riders can be on city streets daily from sunrise to sunset until Oct. 31.
She added that she wants to see more family-friendly activities, bars and restaurants coming to the city to encourage younger people to live in Dyersville.
Wohlers also believes citizens should be able to vote on large city projects, such as the proposed 12th and 13th Avenue bridge project.
“It should all come down to whether they want it or not, especially when it’s an $8 million-plus project,” she said.
Ward 3
Ben Ellison
Ellison declined to speak to the Telegraph Herald for this article.
Manessa Gaul
Age: 33
Profession: Clerical worker at Roeder Outdoor Power
Civic experience: Youth representative on local church board
Gaul said her willingness to listen to various opinions would make her a good City Council member.
“I think just for the fact that I’m open-minded like that and am willing to get opinions and have people be heard would be a very good thing,” she said. “I think that could be a good change to bring to Dyersville.”
Gaul said one of her priorities is to gather more community opinions on what should go on city meeting agendas and to make the agendas more accessible to residents, be it through a newsletter or Facebook post.
She also would like to address several recreational projects, including adding restrooms at the Heritage Trail and city parks. Gaul also would like to see city ballfields be kept in top condition.
“If we can take care of our fields to hold up to the standards of the Field of Dreams, I think that would be amazing to try to enhance the community around the baseball theme,” she said.
Mike Oberbroeckling
Age: 54
Profession: Service manager at Jeff’s Auto Service
Civic experience: Five and a half years on the City Council
Oberbroeckling said he has always been civic-minded, from his 25 years in the U.S. Air Force to serving on the City Council.
“I was interested in making things better around the town and making Dyersville a better place to live,” he said.
During his council tenure, Oberbroeckling said, he has been pleased to see downtown projects come to life and improvements to city parks. He noted that the city also expanded housing options, with both apartment buildings and housing subdivisions.
In the coming years, he said, continuing to expand recreational activities and attracting new families to the city will remain a priority.
He also said citizens have reiterated their desire to see the 12th and 13th Avenue bridge project come to fruition, spurring the work of council members and city staff.
“We do commit dollars to it every step of the way, but we keep moving forward with it, and I think we’ve done that responsibly,” he said.
Ward 1Jim Gibbs
Age: 57
Profession: General manager at Double L Group.
Civic experience: Four years on the City Council and previously involved with Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Gibbs said he ran for council four years ago because he was interested in how the city worked. While working with the city and its budget can be complex, he has loved working with the council.
”I’d like to see the council, whether we get new members or retain current members, to continue making good choices for citizens and really making some good business decisions here,” he said.
Looking ahead, Gibbs said he wants to continue working on items that citizens have voiced interest in, noting that he has heard many positive comments about the proposed 12th and 13th Avenue bridge project.
Citizens also expressed strong interest in various recreational activities, including trail systems, pickleball courts and a splash pad, he said.
”It really depends on what the citizens of Dyersville are looking to have,” he said.