Dubuque County polling sites have been limited for today’s primary election in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The usual 35 polling sites have been reduced to nine sites across the county, according to a press release from Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The release states that there might be lines for voting because of a limited amount of election workers at polling sites.
All registered voters received a postcard with their polling location.
The information also can be found by visiting dubuquecounty.org/533/Sample-Ballots.
Identification is required to vote in all elections. New voters will be required to show proof of identity and residence.
Dubuque County elections officials state that an Iowa driver’s license with a current address is the best form of identification. Other proofs of residence can include a residential lease property tax statement, utility bills and paychecks. Other forms of identification can include an out-of-state driver’s license, an employee identification card, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military identification card or a college identification card.