APPLE RIVER, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau will host a “Farm Fun Day” this weekend at Apple Canyon Lake.

The free event is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Apple Canyon Lake Clubhouse, 14A157 Canyon Club Drive near Apple River.

Attendees can milk a cow, make ice cream, visit the petting zoo and make a “Circle of Earth bracelet,” among other opportunities, according to an online announcement.

There is no charge to attend the event, but organizers welcome donations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.