Freshman Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, passed a major benchmark this week, guiding his first bill successfully through the Iowa House of Representatives.
The bill would grant dentists across the state the authority to administer vaccines. This is aimed at helping the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, but also at future flu seasons and outbreaks down the road.
“Who gives more shots already than dentists?” Bradley asked on Friday.
He would know, as a dentist himself, owner of Cascade Dental Center.
“Let me tell you, we’re not going to make any money off of it,” Bradley said. “This is for the state of Iowa. This is going to do a lot of good.”
During a call with the Telegraph Herald this week, Tanya Tjarks, clinic manager for Dubuque Dental Associates, said she could see the value in the bill.
“I have four people out of 10 in my clinic who could administer vaccines,” she said. “So that would make sense.”
Tjarks did, however, wonder about liability for dental offices.
“How are we as a clinic going to be protected as far as administration of immunizations that are not within our usual scope of work?” she asked. “Say somebody has a strange reaction, we don’t necessarily know what to do. I’d just like to see a plan for training and liability.”
Similar concerns were voiced by members of the Iowa Medical Society last week. Lobbyist groups for various aspects of the dental industry went back and forth, some supporting, some opposing.
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert gave the idea a big thumbs up, running from a full day at the county’s vaccination site to another virtual meeting Friday afternoon.
“Anytime we could have additional vaccine providers to network with us — especially if we get an increased allocation — that just means there’s a more rapid response for the residents,” she said. “They would probably have to go through whatever is required by the IDPH. But they would be welcome.”
And the bill passed the House on a clearly bipartisan 89-4 vote. A companion bill also passed a Senate subcommittee ahead of the funnel last week and seems to have support in that chamber.
That’s a big win in his first session for Bradley. He said the point of this voluntary bill is not to bring a lot of vaccine administration inside dentists’ offices.
“Most dentists will be doing this in public health settings, helping them out,” he said. “A lot of retired dentists, too, are the ones who really asked for this.”
Democrats target teaching disparities
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., joined U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in introducing the Retaining Educators Takes Added Investment Now (or RETAIN) Act this week.
The bill would create a tax credit for teachers and administrators in low-income Title I schools as well as Head Start programs and early childhood education programs funded by the Child Care and Development Block Grant. Its goal, according to a release, is to address perceived nationwide shortages of early childhood and K-12 teachers that disproportionately impact students from low-income backgrounds and students of color.
“Exacerbated by low pay, school leadership instability, and poor teaching conditions, schools in low-income communities struggle to retain experienced, qualified education professionals,” read a joint release. “Teacher pay has worsened in the past 20 years, and teachers in low-income schools are more underpaid than teachers in more affluent schools.”
The tax credit created by the bill would increase with the professionals’ experience, in an attempt to encourage retention in these lower-income schools.
“The pandemic has laid bare how empty teacher positions can impact our children and communities as a whole,” Bustos said. “When we leave teachers underpaid and undervalued, we sell our next generation short. As teacher shortages have continued to skyrocket, we must bolster our recruitment and retainment efforts.”
Hinson joins revolt against estate tax
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, last week co-sponsored a Republican bill that would repeal the federal tax on properties to be inherited after an owner’s death.
Titled the “Death Tax Repeal Act,” the bill would quite simply remove this tax from the books.
“Iowa’s family farmers work around the clock to feed and fuel the world. The death tax is a slap in the face to family farmers who have poured their heart and soul into their operation over generations,” Hinson said in a release. “Permanently repealing the death tax will give family farmers the certainty they need and deserve to continue doing their critical work.”
According to the IRS website, this tax only applies to estates with a combined value of $11.7 million in 2021.
The Iowa Farm Bureau applauded Hinson’s backing the effort.
Hinson also co-sponsored the Promoting the Unbiased Role of Employees in the Executive Act this week with U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill. The bipartisan bill aims to restrict for five years executive officials from lobbying the agency where they were employed.
“Washington insiders shouldn’t be able to leave their taxpayer funded posts and use their status to immediately cash out and lobby their politician friends, and they should never be able to use sensitive U.S. intelligence to benefit a foreign adversary,” Hinson said in a release.
Dubuque Dems elect new leadership
The Dubuque County Democrats held their Odd Year Caucus and Biennial Organizational Meeting, where they elected a new slate of officers.
Carrie O’Connor is the county party’s new chair. R.R.S. Stewart will serve as first vice chair. Mary Loney Bichell will serve as second vice chair. Suellen Flynn will serve as secretary. And, Martha Tabor will be treasurer.
In a Facebook post this week, the party honored the historic field — “Girls might not yet run the world — but they now run the Dubuque County Dems.”