Dubuque Community School Board members this week got a first look at the renovated auditorium at Dubuque Senior High School, as well as other areas of the school that recently were updated during an ongoing $34 million project.
Representatives of Straka Johnson Architects led a tour of the school at a meeting of the board’s facilities and support services committee, beginning with Lamb-Hedeman Auditorium, the renovation of which is slated to be completed this month.
“This is really a transformation,” said School Board Member Jim Prochaska, gazing down from the auditorium’s balcony.
Ken Johnson, project architect with Straka Johnson, said the stage has been expanded. A small, removable section at the front of the stage provides room for an orchestra pit, and the first two rows of seats in the theater’s center section also are removable to allow for an expanded orchestra if needed.
In total, the auditorium has 535 seats.
Johnson pointed out the diffusion panels on the space’s walls and ceiling, designed to reflect sound in different directions, as well as new catwalks to be used by student technicians.
“The stage did not have enough area for a full fly space, but we’ve got motorized hoists that bring the batons (for curtains and backdrops) up and down,” he said. “And the balcony seating is now raked so that everyone in the place has a great view.”
He said remaining work in the auditorium includes installing curtains and some rigging, as well as fine-tuning sound, lighting and video equipment. The school plans to reopen the auditorium with tours and a 100th anniversary celebration performance on March 4, in honor of the first show performed on the auditorium’s stage in 1923.
The auditorium renovations — which also include a new event entrance — cost about $3.5 million in total.
“I like the aesthetics of that theater,” said Board Vice President Lisa Wittman. “It’s so unique and different.”
School board members also toured the school’s new performance physical education space, which opened at the start of the school year. The space is an addition to the north end of the school, located near the former entrance to Nora Gymnasium.
“What student wouldn’t want to come in here?” Wittman asked, gazing around the large, open space with large windows and a myriad of exercise machines.
Renovations to the school’s band and orchestra rooms also wrapped up shortly after the start of the school year. Johnson said the orchestra room doubled in size, while the band room is roughly the same size but with a new configuration.
“You’ll notice shaping on the walls and ceiling for acoustics,” he said, as school board members peeked into the orchestra room.
Johnson said the project is on track to be completed by fall 2024. Remaining work will include mechanical and electrical renovations in several wings of the school, as well as a new staircase, elevator and Americans-with-Disabilities-Act-accessible restrooms in the southeast corner of the building.
