PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Amelia Armstrong hopes an international trip she will take this summer will help her teach the students of Platteville High School about the music of different cultures and the value of global education.
Armstrong teaches vocal music, guitar and digital audio classes at Platteville High School. She is participating in a yearlong Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program, which will culminate in a field experience teaching in Colombia in July.
“(Global education) involves learning about people from around the world, taking the perspectives of others and communicating ideas and then taking action,” Armstrong said. “ … It’s about subtle changes (and) how I can adjust the lens of how I’m teaching music so that what we’re doing is impactful and meaningful for students.”
After applying for the program last year, Armstrong was notified in August that she was one of 60 teachers chosen.
In the fall, she completed a 10-week online graduate course in global education, which included discussions, readings and practical application of new teaching techniques with her students. For example, she used recordings available through Smithsonian Institution to teach her students about folk music from the country of Georgia.
Earlier this month, Armstrong and Platteville High School Principal Jacob Crase traveled to Washington, D.C., for a global education symposium as part of the program.
Crase said he was inspired by the discussions he heard there and is eager for Armstrong to continue applying the things she learns about global education with Platteville students.
“I love the connections between the history and the geography and all the other pieces of music education,” he said. “I think it’s really exciting to build those connections, and the more bridges that we establish to different cultures and communities around the world, the more positive some of those cultural differences become.”
In July, Armstrong will travel to Colombia for two weeks, along with about 15 other teachers. They will tour schools and universities in Bogota, the nation’s capital, before traveling in pairs to smaller satellite communities to teach there for a week.
Armstrong said she might teach music as part of an after- school program or use music to help teach a Spanish or English lesson to students. She will stay with a Colombian host teacher who also formerly participated in a Fulbright exchange program.
Although her exchange will take place in the summer, she plans to involve her Platteville students in multiple ways, including a possible pen pal activity with the students she teaches in Colombia and a unit on the music of Colombia and the Andes region when she returns in the fall.
“It’s cheesy to say this experience is going to forever change how I teach, but I really think it will,” she said. “I think these relationships and connections are going to be something I can benefit from and continue learning from for years.”
