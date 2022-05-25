CASCADE, Iowa — Boating down the Maquoketa River soon will be easier with the construction of the Eby’s Mill Maquoketa River Access canoe launch.
The launch is being built at the intersection of the Maquoketa River and Eby’s Mill Road on the downstream side of the bridge, south of Cascade and east of Monticello.
Brad Mormann, director of Jones County Conservation, said the river sees a lot of recreational traffic but is difficult to enter or exit.
“Currently, paddlers on the river are basically using a county road ditch, which is less than ideal,” he said. “There’s a steep slope on the road ditch going into a couple of feet of water. It makes it challenging for paddlers to enter and exit their watercraft. Parking is extremely limited and often unusable due to rainfall and poor sight conditions.”
The three-acre property for the boat launch was donated to Jones County Conservation by Tom Barry with the express purpose of building a river access point. Other top donors to the project are Matt and Beth McQuillen, Chris Nelson and Ohnward Bank & Trust, Cascade. After fundraising, acquiring grants and requesting bids, the site is being cleared. Construction will begin in late June.
“Monticello down to Pictured Rocks is one of the heaviest (traveled) stretches of river in the state,” Mormann said. “It’s because of the tall ridges, caves, trees and just the beauty of the area. It’s equally as beautiful from Pictured Rocks down to Eby’s Mill. This will allow easier access for all.”
The goal of the access point is to significantly improve the accessibility of the site. It will contain a concrete boat ramp connected to a paddler parking area and a boat and trailer parking spot.
“Whether you’re a paddler or a johnboat fisherman, you will have a hard surface path to the boat ramp from your parking spot to the water,” Mormann said.
Additional features will include a sidewalk for people to walk on or take wheelchairs on without having to go down the rumble strips, as well as a small kiosk area with donor recognition, interpretive materials and waterway rules and regulations.
According to Mormann, the many paddlers who will benefit from the new access point include the campers at Camp Courageous.
“Director Charlie Becker has said this will be a great asset for them to be able to put in their folks at the hard surface ramp at Pictured Rocks and float seven miles down to a hard surface accessible ramp at Eby’s Mill,” Mormann said. “It will open up more opportunities for his 7,000-plus campers.”
