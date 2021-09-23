A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation, as well as 15 days in jail, for attacking a man last year in Dubuque.
Derek R. Stockero, 29, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and public intoxication.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of first-degree robbery was dismissed.
Stockero will also receive credit for time already served toward his 15-day jail sentence.
Court documents state that Stockero and Jacob M. Eubanks, 30, of Dubuque, approached James R. Forsythe, 29, outside of the Green Room bar on Main Street in the early hours of July 25, 2020. Stockero and Eubanks demanded money from Forsythe, hitting him with a bottle and kicking him.
Forsythe was found to have a “large tennis ball sized bump on his forehead” following the incident, as well as a deep gash that was bleeding and a cut on his lip, documents state. He did not remember being assaulted and said he had lost consciousness.
Eubanks was previously sentenced to four days in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty earlier this year to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, operating while under the influence and public intoxication.