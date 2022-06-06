A story about a fatal shooting in downtown Dubuque was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between May 30 and Sunday:

1.) Police confirm fatal shooting in downtown Dubuque

2.) Authorities ID person killed in fire in downtown Cascade

3.) Dubuque barbecue restaurant reopens in new location this weekend

4.) MLB launches lottery for tickets to Field of Dreams game

5.) Dubuque County law enforcement group issues vote of no confidence for county attorney

6.) Names released in Dubuque County crash that killed 1, injured 1

7.) Major NW Arterial project to start next week: What you need to know

8.) Police: Dubuque man charged with attempted murder for stabbing woman in neck

9.) Police: Manager attacked ex’s boyfriend outside Dubuque restaurant

10.) Police: Dubuque man arrested for ‘joke’ post about driving by school with rifle

