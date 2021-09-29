Sorry, an error occurred.
Another “tale trail” has been set up in Dubuque County through a partnership between Dubuque County Library District and Dubuque County Conservation.
The trail has been installed along the Heritage Trail just south of Heritage Pond. Visitors can stop at 20 reading stations to read a page from a children’s book.
The “tale trail” is free to all trail users and is accessible during normal trail hours, which are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The first book available on the trail is “Over and Under the Pond” by Kate Messner, which provides information on the plants and animals in a pond’s ecosystem.
New books and informational signs will be installed along the trail seasonally in the fall, winter and spring, a press release states. Stories will be switched out monthly in the summer.
Dubuque County Library District and Dubuque County Conservation previously partnered on a “tale trail” at Swiss Valley Nature Center, which was installed last year.
