EARLVILLE, Iowa — A judge recently ruled that a teenager can be questioned ahead of the trial of his father, who is charged with killing the teen’s mother.
However, no ruling has been made on whether the 13-year-old would be forced to take the stand if called upon.
The ruling came in the case of Todd M. Mullis, 43, of Earlville, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his wife, Amy L Mullis, 39.
“Without question, this circumstance is traumatic for the child,” wrote Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter in his ruling. “However, the charge is a Class A felony. The child appears to be a critical witness. The court cannot deny the defendant’s right to present testimony from the child or at least to conduct discovery with respect to the child’s position. The Court will take any steps possible to protect the child and make the situation less stressful.”
Todd Mullis’ trial is set for Sept. 16 in Dubuque.
Mullis was arrested in March, months after his wife died in what he said was a farm accident. She was found with a corn rake “impaled in her back” on the family farm, according to court documents.
Mullis told authorities his wife likely fell on the rake because she was feeling faint earlier in the day, but an autopsy report concluded she was stabbed. The medical examiner noted that the corn rake only had four tines, but Amy Mullis’ body had six puncture wounds from different angles.
Court documents state that the 13-year-old, identified in court documents only by his initials, was working outside with his parents on the day of the killing and that the teen found his severely injured mother after Todd Mullis told him to go check on her to “see what she was doing.” Amy Mullis was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Recently, attorney Alfredo Parrish filed a motion for a protective order “regarding any plan to elicit testimony” from the teen. The motion stated that the boy’s testimony would increase his trauma and emotional distress.
During a hearing on the motion, the boy’s counselor reported that “any 13-year-old child in this situation would suffer increased trauma and emotional distress by being required to testify under such circumstances,” according to court documents. She said she was “not confident that the child would ever be ready or able to testify.”
Bitter ruled that defense attorneys are allowed to depose the teen and videotape it, but that three attorneys, the boy’s counselor and a court reporter were the only people allowed to be present.
“The defendant may be permitted to hear and/or watch the testimony from a location outside the knowledge, information and sight of the witness,” Bitter wrote. “The witness should not be told that the defendant is able to see/hear the testimony.”
With the final sentence of his ruling, Bitter noted that he “reserves ruling on whether either party can call the child to testify at the trial.”