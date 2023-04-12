Galena Gazette Publications, Inc. announced today that it has sold the company, which comprises the Galena Gazette and other print and digital publications, to Woodward Communications, Inc., based in Dubuque. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

P. Carter Newton, publisher of the Gazette, said: “Through the years, we’ve enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa, as well as its printing division, Woodward Printing Service, in Platteville, Wis. We’re confident that Woodward Communications can provide the needed guidance so the Galena Gazette and its staff can continue its role of informing and supporting Jo Daviess County for years to come.”

