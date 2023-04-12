Galena Gazette Publications, Inc. announced today that it has sold the company, which comprises the Galena Gazette and other print and digital publications, to Woodward Communications, Inc., based in Dubuque. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
P. Carter Newton, publisher of the Gazette, said: “Through the years, we’ve enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa, as well as its printing division, Woodward Printing Service, in Platteville, Wis. We’re confident that Woodward Communications can provide the needed guidance so the Galena Gazette and its staff can continue its role of informing and supporting Jo Daviess County for years to come.”
Health considerations played a major role in the Newtons’ decision to sell the newspaper at this time. Sarah Newton has been treated for cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), a treatable but not curable cancer, since July 2020.
Bob Woodward, vice president of WCI for community media, will provide overall leadership and management of the Galena Gazette, with assistance from other Woodward Communications employee owners. There are no plans to change any staffing positions with the business at this time.
“We very much respect the important role the Galena Gazette plays in the community and have long admired the great work Carter and Sarah have done with the paper.” Woodward said. “Local journalism is essential to a strong community and we are looking forward to continuing the legacy the Newtons have entrusted to us.”
