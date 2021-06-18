BELLEVUE, Iowa — Overcast skies and a smattering of rain didn’t put a damper on the opening night of the 33rd Annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo, hosted by the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club.
Several hundred people were on hand by 6 p.m. Thursday, and vehicles continued to stream in as families enjoyed the children’s events before the rodeo began at 7:30.
Kids in cowboy hats and boots, flannel shirts and leather vests raced around, clutching bags of cotton candy and caramel corn.
Tyler and Liz Wiemerskirch, of Bellevue, explored the petting zoo with their son Harrison, 1, their niece Bella Eaton, 11, and their nephew Blake Furlin, 8.
“I like that the kids get to ride the mechanical bull and see the animals,” Liz Wiemerskirch said.
Natasha Willging, of Clinton, and her son Bentley, 2, watched as rodeo officials prepared the ring and tended to the animals.
“He likes the cows and sheep,” Willging said. “We’re excited to see the rodeo.”
The Jackson County Pro Rodeo has been a professional event since 1987, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. All performers pay an entry fee and must have a professional PRCA rodeo card to perform.
“Not just anybody can come and say, ‘Hey, I want to ride the bulls,’” said rodeo Chairwoman Lisa Schroeder. “These are truly professional athletes.”
Over three nights, performers from more than 15 states — as well as a few from Canada — will compete in events such as bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bullfighting. There is a new slate of competitors each evening, and monetary prizes are awarded for the top three overall competitors in each event.
Although the bull riding might be best left to the professionals, the rodeo offers many opportunities for aspiring cowhands. Children can participate in mutton bustin’ and do their best to stay on a sheep’s back — with helmets provided — or earn $10 by catching a pig during the pig scramble.
“It brings the family attraction,” Schroeder said of the children’s events. “For the kids, it’s pretty cool to get to go out into the arena. Some of those kids have never seen a pig, let alone chased after it.”
Prior to the rodeo, the kids’ corral also gave children a chance to practice their roping skills.
Ryan Kilburg, director of Bellevue Horsemen’s Club, supervised a group of kids as they took turns attempting to lasso a plastic bull head attached to a hay bale.
Isabelle Watters, 11, of Dubuque, explained the tips that Kilburg had given her.
“You swing it with your elbow and wrist up high, above your head, and put your hand flat when you throw it,” she said.
Owen Sisler, 7, of Sherrill, gave a triumphant whoop as he successfully looped the rope around the plastic horn.
“I really want to be a bull rider when I grow up, but I think this is easier for now,” he said, grinning.