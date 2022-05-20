Dubuque County's largest employer today reported an increase in income in its second quarter and operating profit soared for the division that includes John Deere Dubuque Works.
Deere & Co. reported a net income of about $2.1 billion for the second quarter of its fiscal year, which ended May 1. That represents an increase from the same time period last year, when net income was $1.8 billion.
In the first six months of Deere's fiscal year, net sales totaled $22.9 billion, up 8% from the same period last year.
However, Deere & Co. officials said the company continues to be affected by supply-chain challenges.
"Reflecting on the second quarter results ... the supply-chain-related constraints continued through the quarter and are not likely to abate through the fiscal year," said Chief Financial Officer Ryan Campbell.
The construction and forestry division, which includes John Deere Dubuque Works, reported an operating profit of $814 million in the second quarter, a 66% increase from the same period last year.
In addition, the division's operating profit for the first six months of the fiscal year was up 44% from the same period last year to $1.1 billion.
The construction and forestry division also had a 9% increase in net sales from last year's second quarter to $3.35 billion. In the first six months of the fiscal year, the division's net sales increased 6% from last year to $5.9 billion.
