EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Thomas Liddle’s childhood and adolescence have been marked by hardship, wrought with disease and tragedy within his family.
Speaking with him, one would never know.
Those who know the 18-year-old recent East Dubuque High School graduate recall his friendly nature and unbridled optimism, traits they say have helped him overcome adversity and achieve great success.
“He’s always the optimist even though he has so many other things in his life going on,” said East Dubuque High School Principal Darren Sirianni.
Life would take a turn for Liddle in 2014, when Liddle’s mother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. One year later, her carotid artery ruptured, causing her to experience a stroke. The incident left Liddle’s mother with severe brain damage and unable to create new memories.
Since then, she has lived in a nursing home.
The pain of losing his mother stayed with him for years to come.
“It was hard to find motivation,” Liddle said. “What’s the point of graduating when my mother won’t see me do it?”
Despite his doubts, Liddle chose to press on. When he entered high school, he consumed himself with his musical talent, practicing two hours per day.
Raised in East Dubuque, from an early age, Liddle has had a passion for music. In fifth grade, he joined band, but soon found that his musical interests were better served in choir.
“I saw my sister in choir, and I just knew it’s what I wanted to do,” Liddle said. “I thought it was the coolest thing.”
Early on, he said he struggled to get a proper grasp of singing music, but he was determined to stick with it, and made himself practice.
While the pain of his mother continued to haunt him, he said it also in many ways gave him inspiration to press on.
“I used it as fuel to energize myself,” Liddle said. “I kept telling myself that I am going to work through this.”
During his senior year, in the fall of 2019, Liddle auditioned for Illinois’ all-state choir. A few months later, while waiting in the school music room, his choir director walked in to announce that he and another student had made it.
“We just ran up and hugged each other,” Liddle said. “It was like an unattainable goal to me, and it actually happened.”
In late January, Liddle traveled to Peoria, Ill., to attend the Illinois Music Educators Conference. There, as part of the closing event, Liddle sang with the best high school singers in the state.
“It was magical,” he said.
Next school year, Liddle plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he will study music education.
In between school and practicing music, he plans to continue to visit his mother.
“I want to contribute to society through teaching music,” Liddle said. “I believe it’s a moral obligation to contribute to society in some way, and this is how I want to do it.”