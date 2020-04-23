Team members from a local surgery center saved materials that would have been taken to a landfill and instead created products that will benefit those in need.
Members of UnityPoint Health-Dubuque’s Babka Surgery Center on Wednesday donated sleeping mats and pillows to the Dubuque Rescue Mission, a men’s homeless shelter in downtown Dubuque.
These items were crafted by utilizing the “blue wrap” material that is used to keep surgical instruments sterile.
This material typically is discarded after use. However, operating room nurse Angela Kirby oversaw an effort to sew these pieces of blue wrap together and create something new.
Representatives from UnityPoint Health-Dubuque donated 10 sleeping mats and 10 pillows to the mission.
“It was great to see we are finding a way to reuse these materials instead of throwing them out,” said Kirby.
Rick Mihm, executive director for the Dubuque Rescue Mission, accepted the donations Wednesday.
He said the creations are a “cool and clever” way to reuse the blue-wrap materials. Moreover, he was flattered to see health care workers thinking of the Mission when they are facing major stressors of their own during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are on the front lines now,” said Mihm. “But here they are, thinking of people who are in worse situations than them. It was a really beautiful gesture.”
Mihm said the sleeping mats will benefit residents who sleep in the shelter’s hallways or outdoors. A growing number choose the latter option as the weather begins to warm.
UnityPoint’s donation comes at a time when the Mission has fewer resources and a greater demand for its services.
Mihm said the closure of the mission’s thrift store has dramatically reduced revenue, while the spiraling economy has led to more residents relying on the mission for meals.
For Kirby, overseeing UnityPoint’s project provided a chance to do research on the Mission and learn about the breadth of the homeless problem in Dubuque.
“I did not know there were as many people (struggling with homelessness) as there are,” she said.
Kirby said that multiple employees worked together to make the donation possible.
She said Karen Gronau, coordinator of surgery at UnityPoint Health-Dubuque, played a key role in sewing the products.
Kirby said that additional blue wrap material is being used to make masks for fellow UnityPoint Health-Dubuque workers, who have observed an increased need for protective wear during the pandemic.