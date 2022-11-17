FARLEY, Iowa -- The names of those injured Monday in a crash near Farley have been released. 

Pauline A. Theobald, 70, of Samoa, Calif., first was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, was then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to a crash report obtained today. It states that Randy M. Theobald, 71, and Susan M. Young, 70, both of Farley, were extricated from the vehicle and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries. 

