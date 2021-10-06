EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — While East Dubuque’s mayor announced his resignation Monday night and then departed a City Council meeting, he still technically remains in the position.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand unexpectedly announced his resignation during the meeting, citing “recent health issues.” He then departed. He did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
City Manager Loras Herrig told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday that several steps must be taken for the mayor’s resignation to be official.
“Mayor VanOstrand needs to sign his resignation, and it has to be notarized. I believe that’s being done today, and we will accept that at the next council meeting,” Herrig said Tuesday. “He is, technically, still serving as mayor until we accept his resignation.”
VanOstrand has served as the city’s mayor since 2019, following five years on the City Council. His term was set to expire in 2023.
After VanOstrand’s resignation is formally accepted, Herrig said, City Council members can make a motion to appoint a council member to fill the rest of his term.
The acting mayor still will vote in his or her alderperson’s capacity, and a vacancy will not be created for his or her position. Once a new mayor is elected, the acting mayor will resume his or her previous position.
Herrig thanked VanOstrand for his service.
“Mayor VanOstrand truly loves the city of East Dubuque and has done a lot of good things for the city, and he will be missed,” Herrig said. “We wish him well with his health issues going forward.”