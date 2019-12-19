The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Kevin C. Gardner, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of possession of contraband (methamphetamine) in a correctional institution, possession of drug paraphernalia and intoxication by drugs.
  • Kurt D. Welter, 51, of 2288 Jackson St., was arrested at about 11:55 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of possession of contraband (methamphetamine) in a correctional institution.
  • Kendall L. Gibbs, 24, of 1658 Iowa St., was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Main Street on charges of possession of cocaine and public intoxication.
