Dubuque League of Women Voters will host a Dubuque County candidates forum on Oct. 12, but local Republican candidates will not be in attendance due to another event.

The league announced that the forum will include Democratic candidates County Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham, county treasurer candidate Angela Steffens, County Reorder John Murphy and county attorney candidate Sam Wooden. It also will include independent candidates Richard Kirkendall for county attorney and Keith Lucy for county recorder.

