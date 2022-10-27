EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque County man threatened law enforcement officers with a Molotov cocktail before he was shocked by a Taser and hospitalized after a fall.
Jordan L. Carr, 34, of Epworth, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on warrants charging threat with an explosive or incendiary device, interference with official acts with a weapon, two counts of possession of explosive materials or devices and two counts of reckless use of fire.
Court documents state that law enforcement officers from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, Farley and Peosta police departments and Iowa State Patrol responded at 4:34 p.m. Saturday to Carr’s residence. Officers intended to serve Carr with warrants related to several small explosions reported in Epworth on Oct. 10.
Officers arriving at Carr’s residence were advised that Carr had been threatening people with a baseball bat earlier Saturday.
Responding officers observed Carr holding “a glass bottle with a rag hanging out of it fully engulfed in flames,” documents state.
When Carr observed officers, he raised the bottle and took a stance suggesting he would throw it.
A Peosta officer exited his vehicle and drew his firearm, ordering Carr to put down the explosive bottle.
“Carr held the explosive for approximately 17 seconds and held it at his side” before placing it “on the ground directly next to a gas can and a propane tank,” documents state.
Carr then attempted to enter his residence. The Peosta officer transitioned from his firearm to his Taser and slowly approached Carr, eventually shocking Carr with the Taser in the back when he refused to stop.
Carr fell backward off his porch, striking his head on the pavement. Carr was unconscious and transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Deputies met Carr at the hospital. He told authorities he had been smoking marijuana and drinking Saturday. He told a nurse that he had made the Molotov cocktail for use in a disturbance he was having with a neighbor, documents state.