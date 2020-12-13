Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to consider proposals for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 calendars on Monday.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, and via Zoom.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

District leaders last month released drafts of calendars for the next two school years to receive community feedback. Monday's meeting includes a public hearing before the board is expected to vote.

Also on the board's agenda is the consideration of the district's comprehensive annual financial report, an agreement with IIW for a Hempstead High School intercom replacement project, and the election of board officers.

Tags