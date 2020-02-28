STOCKTON, Ill. — Republican Esther Joy King told a crowd on Thursday night that she is running for Congress so she can take Illinois’ 17th Congressional District’s values to Washington, D.C.
Before an event at J.J. & Freddie’s in Stockton, King acknowledged that Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos voted in a way that more closely represented her moderate district when she first was elected.
“She may have started off that way,” King told the Telegraph Herald. “Even four years ago, she was working across the aisle about 30% of the time. ... Any claims at neutrality or moderate behavior are out the window.”
Considered the front- runner to represent the Republican Party in November’s election, King said she hopes to draw support from moderate Democrats as well.
“Not only do I represent the Republicans better, I represent large swaths of middle Democrats more effectively than she is right now,” she said.
Nick Hyde, a member of the Jo Daviess County Democrats executive committee, disagreed with that notion.
“Congresswoman Bustos represents the values of working families, farmers and small business owners and delivers results to our communities,” he wrote in an email Thursday night.
The race is garnering attention. In November, King was added to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “Young Gun” list of candidates to watch.
“They have said this is their No. 1 race to win out of 435 races across the country,” King told a group of more than 30 people who attended her meet-and-greet event Thursday night.
Attendees said they were encouraged by King’s grasp of the issues most of all.
“She’s genuine, enthusiastic, and frankly — on the issues she was well-versed on, like immigration — gave the best answer I’ve ever heard,” said Jim Cousins, of Apple River. “On those issues she was less versed on, she didn’t try to B.S. us.”
Having grown up on the U.S.-Mexico border and having done missionary work in Juarez, Mexico, King said she knows how “burdensome and expensive” legal immigration is. She said “we need to overhaul the legal immigration process.”
She said she is proudly pro-life but that policies need to consider the pain of many who are dealing with abortion.
Neil Bailey, of Elizabeth, said he was impressed but did not know if King could beat an incumbent.
“That’s a tough nut to crack,” he said. “But I know a lot of people here are unhappy with the current situation among Democrats.”
In an emailed comment, Bustos’ campaign brushed away “partisan rancor” and said she would continue focusing on issues such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and others important to her constituents.