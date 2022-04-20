The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival kicks off today and runs through Sunday, April 24, with a schedule full of films, fêtes and food.

Anointed as one of “the coolest film festivals in the world” by Movie Maker magazine in 2013, the Dubuque film festival continues to build momentum every year, expanding its schedule of events, parties, panels and workshops, providing networking opportunities for professional and aspiring filmmakers and offering a place where Hollywood and the Midwest can meet and mingle.

The festival will feature plenty of films, along with a bevy of free events and film screenings. Many of these events offer attendees the chance to learn about what is involved in getting a film from concept to screen and for those interested in the film industry to make connections.

Free events

Although these events don’t charge admission, some of them require a ticket, which can be ordered and printed out via julienfilmfest.com. The website also features film schedules, event schedules, venue locations and more details about individual events.

Book It to JDIFF

When: Today through Sunday, April 24

Where: Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.

Library patrons can show their library cards at the reference desk and get two free ticket vouchers, which can be exchanged at the JDIFF box office at Hotel Julien Dubuque for two movie tickets. Vouchers are available for people ages 14 and older with a valid library card.

Meet & Mingle

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. today

Where: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.

Attendees can meet filmmakers, reviewers and producers. The event features a cash bar and food.

Brinton Reprise Silent Film After Party

When: 9:30 to 11: 30 p.m. today

Where: Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, 333 E. 10th St.

The event features an open mic night and a cash bar.

Runde Free Day

When: Thursday, April 21.

All regular film screenings are free all day. Tickets are available at the JDIFF box office.

Celebrate Canada Night

When: 7 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, April 21

Where: Five Flags Theater and Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.

Attendees can see the film “From Earth to Sky,” which explores the work of seven indigenous Canadian architects. A Q&A will follow with the films director and the Consul General of Canada. There will be an after party at Riverboat Lounge with live music from Latin and indie-rock artist Arzalez. The event features a cash bar.

Green State Student Free Day

When: Friday, April 22

Regular film screenings are free for students all day. Students can show a valid school ID at the box office at Hotel Julien Dubuque to receive tickets.

Block Party

When: 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 22

Where: Main Street in front of Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.

The event will feature live music from Lonely Goats and Tyler Brandon Band. Food vendors include Birds., Magoo’s Pizza, Chew on This and Happy Hibachi.

Kids’ Day at Creative Adventure Lab

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24

Where: Creative Adventure Lab, 210 Jones St. #100

Families can participate in all general activities. Special activities or product purchases are not included.

‘One Pint at a Time’ film and beer/food tasting event

When: 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24

Where: Five Flags Theater

“One Pint at a Time” explores how Black brewers, influencers and brand owners are reshaping the craft beer industry. A Q&A will follow with the director and craft beer professionals. Those with film tickets, which are free, also will receive entry to a beer and food tasting following the film. Vendors will include Hot Diggity Dogz, Shugga’s Soul Cafe, Boaz Barbecue, Paisano’s, Jubeck New World Brewing, River Ridge Brewing and Potosi Brewing Co. James Tutson and the Rollback will provide live music.

Free workshops and panels

These free events allow attendees to learn more about film, filmmaking and what goes on behind the scenes.

Coffee Talk with Bruna Cabral

When: 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 21

Where: Esther’s Lounge, 123 Main St.

After a career in entertainment law, Cabral quit to follow her dream of becoming a filmmaker.

Coffee Talk with Brandon Gorrell

When: 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 21

Where: Esther’s Lounge.

Gorrell is a location manager for feature films and is writer and director of “Isolation,” one of this year’s film festival selections.

Creating Memorable Characters Workshop

When: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21

Where: Hotel Julien Dubuque

Talent and literary manager, author and award-winning producer Marilyn Atlas will lead a writer’s workshop on the process of character creation. This workshop will also be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Critic’s Corner

When: 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22; 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24

Where: Hotel Julien Dubuque

Nationally-known critics, including Klaus Eder, Justine Smith and Robert Horton, will talk from a critic’s standpoint about the festival films they have seen so far.

Coffee Talk with Andy Sipes

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22

Where: Esther’s Lounge

Writer and showrunner Sipes will share his tales of working in adult animation — which includes work on “Archer,” “Unsupervised” “Chozen” — and how he developed his comedy background.

Coffee Talk with the Renovo Media Group Team

When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22

Where: Esther’s Lounge

Attendees can talk to an executive producer, creative director, technical producer and producer of development and learn about how this media group has been involved in creating film for the last 20 years.

Cocktails and Conversation — Women Who Film in Iowa

When: 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22

Where: Esther’s Lounge

Attendees can meet visiting filmmakers from around the world, mingle with like-minded women and build collaboration with other storytellers. Appetizers will be provided. The event features a cash bar.

Women Succeeding in Film Panel

When: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23

Where: Hotel Julien Dubuque

Attendees can hear from women about their experience in film and their commitment to helping other women along the way. Panelists include first assistant director Veronica Hodge-Hampton, director/writer/executive producer Christian Taylor, development executive Maria Collis and editor of Cult MTL magazine Justine Smith.

Coffee Talk with Richard Waters

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23

Where: Esther’s Lounge

Irish director and editor Waters will talk about filmmaking, including “Bring Out the Fear,” which is a film festival selection this year.

Stop Animation Workshop with Luke Bassuener

When: 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23

Where: Creative Adventure Lab

Art educator Luke Bassuener, whose fourth- and fifth-grade students created “Little Blood,” one of this year’s film festival selections, will lead a workshop on the art of stop motion animation.

Coffee Talk with Veronica Hodge-Hampton

When: 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23

Where: Esther’s Lounge.

Hodge-Hampton is a member of the Directors Guild of America. A first assistant director, she has been honing her skills to direct short- and long-form scripts.

Wrap, Cut, Now What! Panel

When: 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23

Where: Hotel Julien Dubuque

Attendees can learn how filmmakers decide what to do with a completed film and how film festivals often play a role in a film’s journey. Panelists include development executive Maria Collis, development executive/producer Randy Tat, talent and literary manager Marilyn Atlas and Renovo Media Group executive Cory Pyke.

Coffee Talk with Jake Wachtel

When: 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24

Where: Esther’s Lounge

Writer/director Wachtel will talk about “Karmalink,” a selection at this year’s festival, and his experiences with Filmmakers Without Borders and developing Cambodia’s first sci-fi movie.

