The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival kicks off today and runs through Sunday, April 24, with a schedule full of films, fêtes and food.
Anointed as one of “the coolest film festivals in the world” by Movie Maker magazine in 2013, the Dubuque film festival continues to build momentum every year, expanding its schedule of events, parties, panels and workshops, providing networking opportunities for professional and aspiring filmmakers and offering a place where Hollywood and the Midwest can meet and mingle.
The festival will feature plenty of films, along with a bevy of free events and film screenings. Many of these events offer attendees the chance to learn about what is involved in getting a film from concept to screen and for those interested in the film industry to make connections.
Free events
Although these events don’t charge admission, some of them require a ticket, which can be ordered and printed out via julienfilmfest.com. The website also features film schedules, event schedules, venue locations and more details about individual events.
Book It to JDIFF
When: Today through Sunday, April 24
Where: Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Library patrons can show their library cards at the reference desk and get two free ticket vouchers, which can be exchanged at the JDIFF box office at Hotel Julien Dubuque for two movie tickets. Vouchers are available for people ages 14 and older with a valid library card.
Meet & Mingle
When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. today
Where: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Attendees can meet filmmakers, reviewers and producers. The event features a cash bar and food.
Brinton Reprise Silent Film After Party
When: 9:30 to 11: 30 p.m. today
Where: Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, 333 E. 10th St.
The event features an open mic night and a cash bar.
Runde Free Day
When: Thursday, April 21.
All regular film screenings are free all day. Tickets are available at the JDIFF box office.
Celebrate Canada Night
When: 7 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, April 21
Where: Five Flags Theater and Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Attendees can see the film “From Earth to Sky,” which explores the work of seven indigenous Canadian architects. A Q&A will follow with the films director and the Consul General of Canada. There will be an after party at Riverboat Lounge with live music from Latin and indie-rock artist Arzalez. The event features a cash bar.
Green State Student Free Day
When: Friday, April 22
Regular film screenings are free for students all day. Students can show a valid school ID at the box office at Hotel Julien Dubuque to receive tickets.
Block Party
When: 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 22
Where: Main Street in front of Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
The event will feature live music from Lonely Goats and Tyler Brandon Band. Food vendors include Birds., Magoo’s Pizza, Chew on This and Happy Hibachi.
Kids’ Day at Creative Adventure Lab
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24
Where: Creative Adventure Lab, 210 Jones St. #100
Families can participate in all general activities. Special activities or product purchases are not included.
‘One Pint at a Time’ film and beer/food tasting event
When: 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24
Where: Five Flags Theater
“One Pint at a Time” explores how Black brewers, influencers and brand owners are reshaping the craft beer industry. A Q&A will follow with the director and craft beer professionals. Those with film tickets, which are free, also will receive entry to a beer and food tasting following the film. Vendors will include Hot Diggity Dogz, Shugga’s Soul Cafe, Boaz Barbecue, Paisano’s, Jubeck New World Brewing, River Ridge Brewing and Potosi Brewing Co. James Tutson and the Rollback will provide live music.
Free workshops and panels
These free events allow attendees to learn more about film, filmmaking and what goes on behind the scenes.
Coffee Talk with Bruna Cabral
When: 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 21
Where: Esther’s Lounge, 123 Main St.
After a career in entertainment law, Cabral quit to follow her dream of becoming a filmmaker.
Coffee Talk with Brandon Gorrell
When: 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 21
Where: Esther’s Lounge.
Gorrell is a location manager for feature films and is writer and director of “Isolation,” one of this year’s film festival selections.
Creating Memorable Characters Workshop
When: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21
Where: Hotel Julien Dubuque
Talent and literary manager, author and award-winning producer Marilyn Atlas will lead a writer’s workshop on the process of character creation. This workshop will also be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22.
Critic’s Corner
When: 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22; 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24
Where: Hotel Julien Dubuque
Nationally-known critics, including Klaus Eder, Justine Smith and Robert Horton, will talk from a critic’s standpoint about the festival films they have seen so far.
Coffee Talk with Andy Sipes
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22
Where: Esther’s Lounge
Writer and showrunner Sipes will share his tales of working in adult animation — which includes work on “Archer,” “Unsupervised” “Chozen” — and how he developed his comedy background.
Coffee Talk with the Renovo Media Group Team
When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22
Where: Esther’s Lounge
Attendees can talk to an executive producer, creative director, technical producer and producer of development and learn about how this media group has been involved in creating film for the last 20 years.
Cocktails and Conversation — Women Who Film in Iowa
When: 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22
Where: Esther’s Lounge
Attendees can meet visiting filmmakers from around the world, mingle with like-minded women and build collaboration with other storytellers. Appetizers will be provided. The event features a cash bar.
Women Succeeding in Film Panel
When: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23
Where: Hotel Julien Dubuque
Attendees can hear from women about their experience in film and their commitment to helping other women along the way. Panelists include first assistant director Veronica Hodge-Hampton, director/writer/executive producer Christian Taylor, development executive Maria Collis and editor of Cult MTL magazine Justine Smith.
Coffee Talk with Richard Waters
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23
Where: Esther’s Lounge
Irish director and editor Waters will talk about filmmaking, including “Bring Out the Fear,” which is a film festival selection this year.
Stop Animation Workshop with Luke Bassuener
When: 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23
Where: Creative Adventure Lab
Art educator Luke Bassuener, whose fourth- and fifth-grade students created “Little Blood,” one of this year’s film festival selections, will lead a workshop on the art of stop motion animation.
Coffee Talk with Veronica Hodge-Hampton
When: 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23
Where: Esther’s Lounge.
Hodge-Hampton is a member of the Directors Guild of America. A first assistant director, she has been honing her skills to direct short- and long-form scripts.
Wrap, Cut, Now What! Panel
When: 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23
Where: Hotel Julien Dubuque
Attendees can learn how filmmakers decide what to do with a completed film and how film festivals often play a role in a film’s journey. Panelists include development executive Maria Collis, development executive/producer Randy Tat, talent and literary manager Marilyn Atlas and Renovo Media Group executive Cory Pyke.
Coffee Talk with Jake Wachtel
When: 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24
Where: Esther’s Lounge
Writer/director Wachtel will talk about “Karmalink,” a selection at this year’s festival, and his experiences with Filmmakers Without Borders and developing Cambodia’s first sci-fi movie.