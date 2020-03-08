Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, broccoli and fruit slushie.

Tuesday: Walking taco or deli ham & cheese sandwich, refried beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Grilled chicken sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, baked beans and apple slices.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets with roll or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.

Friday: Pizza crunchers or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, mixed vegetables and pears.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers or mini corn dogs, garden salad and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Spaghetti & meat sauce with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and pears.

Thursday: Pizza Hut cheese pizza or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed carrots and fruit salad.

Friday: Mozzarella breadsticks or chicken salad croissant sandwich, celery sticks and pineapple.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap with salsa or cheeseburger on a bun, broccoli and clementine.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo pasta with garlic breadstick or turkey & cheese melt, green beans and pineapple.

Wednesday: Idaho nachos with pretzel or hot ham & cheese croissant sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.

Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or mini corn dogs, celery sticks and applesauce.

Friday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or egg salad croissant sandwich, corn and pears.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: French toast with sausage links or barbecue chicken sandwich, hash browns and fruit juice.

Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or barbecue rib sandwich, mashed potatoes and pears.

Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun with cheddar sauce or chicken fajita wrap, french fries and fruit mix.

Thursday: Beef nachos or cheese quesadilla, refried beans and applesauce.

Friday: Macaroni & cheese with roll or corn dog, corn and pineapple.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Walking taco or taco burger on a bun, red beans & rice and peaches.

Tuesday: Ham, egg & cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots and applesauce.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo pasta with breadstick, Italian salad and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken parmesan sandwich, baby carrots and mixed fruit.

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich or tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup and pineapple.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and fruit slushie.

Wednesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty, hash browns and banana.

Thursday: Walking taco, corn and orange.

Friday: Pizza cruncher, baby carrots and strawberries.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Pineapple chicken, baked sweet potato and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Roast beef with brown gravy, green beans and frosted cake.

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, pea salad and cottage cheese & pineapple.

Thursday: Salisbury beef, glazed baby carrots and cookie.

Friday: Breaded fish sandwich, corn and fresh fruit.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Assorted chicken pieces, baked potato and apricot.

Tuesday: Pork roast with gravy, rice pilaf and peaches.

Wednesday: Swiss steak, peas and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Spaghetti & meat sauce with breadstick, lettuce salad and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Fish sandwich with potato soup, broccoli salad and pear.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Club sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Chicken jardiniere, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pizza with salad, dessert and drink.

Friday: Seafood pasta, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Beef stew, biscuit and pears.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables and peaches.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes and peaches.

Friday: Chili, cornbread and applesauce.