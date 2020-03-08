Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, broccoli and fruit slushie.
Tuesday: Walking taco or deli ham & cheese sandwich, refried beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Grilled chicken sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, baked beans and apple slices.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets with roll or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.
Friday: Pizza crunchers or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, mixed vegetables and pears.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers or mini corn dogs, garden salad and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Spaghetti & meat sauce with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and pears.
Thursday: Pizza Hut cheese pizza or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed carrots and fruit salad.
Friday: Mozzarella breadsticks or chicken salad croissant sandwich, celery sticks and pineapple.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap with salsa or cheeseburger on a bun, broccoli and clementine.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo pasta with garlic breadstick or turkey & cheese melt, green beans and pineapple.
Wednesday: Idaho nachos with pretzel or hot ham & cheese croissant sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or mini corn dogs, celery sticks and applesauce.
Friday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or egg salad croissant sandwich, corn and pears.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: French toast with sausage links or barbecue chicken sandwich, hash browns and fruit juice.
Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or barbecue rib sandwich, mashed potatoes and pears.
Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun with cheddar sauce or chicken fajita wrap, french fries and fruit mix.
Thursday: Beef nachos or cheese quesadilla, refried beans and applesauce.
Friday: Macaroni & cheese with roll or corn dog, corn and pineapple.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Walking taco or taco burger on a bun, red beans & rice and peaches.
Tuesday: Ham, egg & cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots and applesauce.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo pasta with breadstick, Italian salad and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Chicken parmesan sandwich, baby carrots and mixed fruit.
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich or tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup and pineapple.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and fruit slushie.
Wednesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty, hash browns and banana.
Thursday: Walking taco, corn and orange.
Friday: Pizza cruncher, baby carrots and strawberries.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Pineapple chicken, baked sweet potato and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Roast beef with brown gravy, green beans and frosted cake.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, pea salad and cottage cheese & pineapple.
Thursday: Salisbury beef, glazed baby carrots and cookie.
Friday: Breaded fish sandwich, corn and fresh fruit.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Assorted chicken pieces, baked potato and apricot.
Tuesday: Pork roast with gravy, rice pilaf and peaches.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, peas and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Spaghetti & meat sauce with breadstick, lettuce salad and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Fish sandwich with potato soup, broccoli salad and pear.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Club sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Chicken jardiniere, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Pizza with salad, dessert and drink.
Friday: Seafood pasta, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Beef stew, biscuit and pears.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, Italian vegetables and peaches.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes and peaches.
Friday: Chili, cornbread and applesauce.