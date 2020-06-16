Thousands of acres in Jo Daviess County are scheduled to be treated for an invasive insect.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture will treat 2,694 acres in late June to disrupt the mating schedule of gypsy moths. The majority of the soon-to-be-treated acreage is located in The Galena Territory.
The gypsy moth is an invasive species originating from Europe. Known for producing large populations, the insects can quickly defoliate plants and trees, particularly oak trees.
Maps of the treatment site can be viewed at www.agr.state.il.us.
For more information, call 815-787-5476.