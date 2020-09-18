PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Although attendance dropped more than 60%, Platteville residents and tri-state-area guests still took advantage of the sunshine and cool digs at the Platteville Family Aquatic Center this summer.
To minimize the risk of spreading the new coronavirus, city staff implemented strict capacity limits and social distancing measures during a shortened pool season, but ultimately found no evidence of transmission linked to the facility.
“I thought that the rules we put in place … were well-received and well-followed by the public,” said Parks and Recreation director Luke Peters.
The aquatic center opened July 4, about one month later than a regular season, and closed Aug. 30. Staff did not sell season pool passes this year.
The facility operated under a 100-person capacity limit and did not provide deck chairs to patrons. The concession stand was closed and parties were required to remain six feet apart.
Attendance was 7,175 patrons, compared to 18,244 in 2019. Sales revenue also declined, Peters said.
In 2019, the facility collected about $27,375 in daily admission sales and $25,500 from season passes. Admissions income totaled $21,500 this year.
However, reduced expenses from the shortened season likely means the city will see a savings, Peters said. Operating costs in 2019 totaled about $165,000, while 2020 amounted to about $95,000.
“The actual dollars are going to represent an overall savings for the city,” Peters said. “But at a certain point the function of a city’s recreation department is to provide services.”
There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water in properly maintained pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the Wisconsin Department of Health Services discouraged municipalities from opening public recreation facilities until the state saw a sustained downward trend in new diagnoses.
Desiring to provide residents with outdoor recreation opportunities, multiple municipalities, including Cassville, Fennimore and Lancaster, nonetheless opened their pools.
Grant County Health Director Jeff Kindrai said he is unaware of any COVID-19 outbreaks connected to public swimming pools across the county.
“We ended up having some quarantines and isolations as a result of it, but overall, it probably went better than I anticipated because they had adhered to some fairly strict policies and they probably had less attendance.”
Peters said none of his lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19. However, the facility closed for one day after several staff could not report to work because they were under quarantine in connection with a non-pool-related incident.
When deliberating to open the aquatic center in June, council members disagreed whether the proposed safety measures would be sufficient. At the time, Barb Daus and Ken Kilian voted against proceeding.
While Kilian still believes providing a space where the public can congregate is too risky in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine, Daus said the swim season proved a success.
“I would likely be in favor of it next year,” she said.