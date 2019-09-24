A bid to construct the Southeast Collection System Diversion project in Dyersville recently came in significantly under the engineer’s estimate.
City Council members voted in favor of the bid submitted by a local contractor for the work.
The bid from Top Grade Excavating, of Farley, came in at $388,180, or 17.6%, less than the engineer’s estimate of $2.2 million.
Marc Ruden, project manager and municipal engineer with IIW, said he had a feeling some local contractors would bid aggressively on this project.
Ruden said there could be a potential change order looming, depending on what type of underground material crews find in the area where they have to bore beneath Iowa 136. Ruden said they took boring samples on both sides of the highway that indicated there wasn’t a lot of rock, but that could change underneath the roadway.
Pending final environment approval, Ruden said the project could begin before the end of the year.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the sewer project will enable expansion and development on the southeast side of Dyersville. Additionally, he said, it will allow the wastewater treatment plant to operate more efficiently and with fewer backups during flooding events.