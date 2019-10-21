Every Monday, Amy Freund can be found in the Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School chapel.
She and other members of the Holy Family Catholic Schools community gather there to pray for students and others at the schools. Freund’s job is to make sure there is at least one person praying in the chapel throughout the school day.
“It’s hard being a teenager,” Freund said. “I think this was just a way for parents and other people to support them.”
Though one of Freund’s current primary efforts at Holy Family is coordinating Eucharistic adoration at the Wahlert/Mazzuchelli chapel each week, she has volunteered for the system in a multitude of ways over the years.
“I’m trying to think of a circumstance when I reached out to her and asked her for help that she said, ‘No,’” Wahlert Principal Ron Meyers said. “I can’t think of any.”
Freund was among a group of people who, four years ago, helped start the weekly Eucharistic adoration. During that time, the Eucharistic host is placed on the chapel altar, and participants pray for as long as it remains there.
Freund serves as coordinator for the effort, making sure that there are parents, administrators or community members in the chapel from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. She also usually takes an hour time slot and sometimes fills in if she is running short on participants.
She also makes small cards with a piece of candy that participants can fill out to let particular students know that they prayed for them.
“I’ve always thought that little things are so important ... and I think that that’s one of those,” Freund said. “Students know that there are people praying for them.”
Meyers also receives the prayer cards in his mailbox from time to time.
“It’s those little, fine, simple touches,” Meyers said. “Its not about the money. It’s about just the thought and the caring that went into it. I think that epitomizes, or that explains, who Amy Freund is.”
Freund also gives her time at Mazzuchelli as treasurer of the school’s parent association and as co-chairwoman of the Wahlert Encore Club, which raises money for the performing arts. She also sometimes bakes cookies for students and staff.
Freund also volunteers at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Rising Star Theatre Company and the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s education committee.
When her children attended St. Columbkille Elementary School, Freund was heavily involved. Principal Barb Roling described Freund as her No. 1 volunteer over the past several years before her youngest child started middle school.
Freund was ready to help in any way staff needed, Roling said.
“At a moment’s call, if we were running low in the lunch room, she would come in and be a server there,” Roling said.
Freund sees herself as one of the many people who offer their time to serve Holy Family Catholic Schools.
“It’s not about me,” she said. “It’s about everybody working together.”