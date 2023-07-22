The Dubuque County Board of Health this week approved recommendations to start the process of using funds available to address opioid abuse.

The board’s opioid subcommittee presented a plan to the full board that recommended hiring an employee to focus on plans to use the county’s money from the settlement of lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, as neither the board nor health department officials say they have the bandwidth to lead the effort.

Recommended for you

Maia Bond is a Report for America corps member.