The Dubuque County Board of Health this week approved recommendations to start the process of using funds available to address opioid abuse.
The board’s opioid subcommittee presented a plan to the full board that recommended hiring an employee to focus on plans to use the county’s money from the settlement of lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, as neither the board nor health department officials say they have the bandwidth to lead the effort.
“This is a person who’s going to understand substance misuse,” said Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough, who serves as a liaison to the Board of Health. “They’re going to understand that industry, and they will lead the mapping (of available resources). They can coordinate needs assessments.”
Recommended for you
The subcommittee also recommended taking steps to map current resources to address opioid use and to do an assessment to determine where gaps exist.
Other recommendations were to develop a program to make the overdose-reversing medication Narcan more accessible and to work with Opioid Response Network, which gives free training and resources to help prevent and treat opioid use disorders.
The subcommittee met for the first time this week — prior to the Board of Health meeting — to devise its plan after community members pushed the board to start using the opioid settlement funds.
By the end of the month, the county is expected to have about $539,500 from the settlements. After the current fiscal year, the county tentatively anticipates payments ranging from $95,000 to $132,000 annually through 2039, with settlement funds totaling about $2 million.
About $345 million is expected to come to the State of Iowa from settlements of national lawsuits against opioid manufacturers. Some of the funds will stay with the state, and some will be given to subdivisions such as counties.
McDonough said at the subcommittee meeting that the highest goal should be to save lives, then to grow the money so it doesn’t stop in 2039. One way to do that is to try to access additional dollars from the state’s settlement funds, McDonough said.
“This is a great opportunity for us to build our own resources and to be truly responsive,” she said.
Subcommittee members also talked about how to make Narcan easier to access.
Retired pharmacist Diane Heiken, who attended the subcommittee meeting, said that while Narcan is available for free in most pharmacies because of a state program, people still face barriers in accessing it. She said this is partly because some pharmacists are unaware of the program and don’t participate in it.
Still, Board of Health Chair Sandra Larson acknowledged that officials can’t really start working on the recommended next steps such as mapping resources and increasing Narcan access until a new employee is hired.
“We can’t do this unless we have somebody,” Larson said.
A job description now will need to be developed for the proposed position, which would need the OK from both the Board of Health and Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.