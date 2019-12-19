Police said a Dubuque man arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly firing a gun near city limits was caught after officers matched the business name on his sweatshirt to the one emblazoned on the suspect vehicle.
Tobias C. Sarazin, 33, of 537 W. 17th St., was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Main Street on charges of reckless use of firearms without injury, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, interference with official acts and warrants charging first-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 9700 block of Military Road after receiving a report of several gunshots.
Authorities do not believe the shots struck any objects, according to a press release from the department. No injuries were reported.
A witness reported hearing tires screeching on Military Road and then hearing several gunshots. The witness saw a white pickup truck with a ladder rack leaving the area south on Military Road.
Investigators found seven shell casings along the roadway.
The casings were found within 150 feet of a pair of occupied structures on Military Road. A black hunter’s cap also was found at the scene.
Traffic camera footage showed a white pickup with a ladder rack traveling north on U.S. 61/151 at Maquoketa Drive. Footage tracked the vehicle to the 200 block of Main Street in Dubuque.
Two people were seen exiting the vehicle and entering a bar.
Deputies responding to the bar observed a white pickup truck with the words The Roofing Company on the side. Authorities reported that Sarazin was located inside the bar wearing a Roofing Company sweatshirt.
Officers approached Sarazin, who allegedly showed “multiple signs of intoxication” and attempted to walk away from police.
When asked, Sarazin told officers he did not have any weapons on him, according to court documents. When officers attempted to restrain him, “he tensed up and attempted to pull away,” court documents state.
Sarazin was arrested on outstanding warrants. During a search, authorities found a loaded handgun concealed near his ankle, court documents state.
A spent shell casing matching the casings found at the scene also was found on him, as was a pipe containing drug residue, according to court documents.
Sarazin allegedly admitted to being on Military Road and owning the black hunter’s cap found at the scene.
During a subsequent search of the pickup, authorities reported finding a .45-caliber handgun and two more shell casings.
A check of Sarazin’s criminal history showed three previous convictions for domestic assault.