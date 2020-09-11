Police said a Dubuque man involved in a drive-by shooting in July also opened fire about two weeks later during an ambush in which two vehicles boxed in a third that then was shot up.
Javarise J. Jackson, 24, of 1202 White St., No. 3, was arrested today at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage.
The charges stem from a shooting at about 10:10 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
Court documents share details that indicate the shooting was a coordinated ambush. Investigators determined that prior to the shooting, Jackson and Marcus L.D. Massey-Phillips, 26, traveled to Comiskey Park, where they met with Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 24. Massey-Beavers and Massey-Phillips are brothers.
At 9:38 p.m., a large sport utility vehicle arrives at the park, and its occupants talk with the three men. At 9:44 p.m., Massey-Phillips gets in the SUV, which follows a vehicle driven by Jackson as both leave the area.
Meanwhile, Massey-Beavers drives to the 500 block of West Locust Street. At 10:02 p.m., another vehicle arrives and parks in front of Massey-Beavers' vehicle. Massey-Beavers exits his vehicle "with his right hand reached inside his handbag strapped around his chest" and has a "short conversation" with two people who exited the other vehicle, documents state.
At 10:04 p.m., both vehicles leave the area, with Massey-Beavers following the other vehicle. At this time, Massey-Beavers calls Jackson.
Court documents then provide the following detailed sequence, down to the second, thanks to traffic and other camera footage.
At 10:06, the SUV returns to the area of Comiskey Park, near the intersection of Jackson and East 24th streets, and pulls over.
Six seconds later, the vehicle being followed by Massey-Beavers turns north onto Washington Street from East 20th Street, still being followed by Massey-Beavers.
Thirteen seconds later, the SUV drives from the curb to the 2200 block of Washington, and Jackson is visible inside the vehicle.
The southbound SUV then cuts off the vehicle being followed by Massey-Beavers, while Massey-Beavers pulls in behind it.
"The front passenger door of the (SUV) opens and a subject from the (SUV) fires multiple rounds at the (boxed-in vehicle)," state the court documents, while indicating that Jackson was the shooter. "(That vehicle) maneuvers around the (SUV), strikes a street sign and flees the area."
Documents state that police later found it unoccupied in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace "with multiple bullet holes/impacts." There is no mention in court documents of whether anyone was injured or who the occupants were.
Police reported recovering three shell casings at the scene of the shooting. Documents state that the phone call between Jackson and Massey-Beavers ended 20 seconds after the shooting.
After the shooting, the SUV headed through town and was seen at 10:12 heading over Julien Dubuque Bridge toward East Dubuque, Ill.
Documents state that phone records show Jackson called McKinzi L. Houselog, 28, after the SUV left Dubuque. When interviewed by police, she said Jackson called her to pick him up in East Dubuque because his vehicle broke down. She picked him up and "two other subjects," who are not named in court documents.
Traffic camera footage shows Houselog drive Jackson to 14th Street and Central Avenue, where he met with Massey-Beavers.
Online court records do not show any charges in relation to the incident filed against Massey-Beavers or Massey-Phillips.
Court documents also do not provide any details on what prompted the shooting, but Jackson and Massey-Beavers both face a range of charges for a shooting on July 22 that was tied to Massey-Phillips.
Jackson and Massey-Beavers are accused of a drive-by shooting of Denzel M. Hayes, 26, of 2054 Jackson St., No. 1 in the 400 block of West Locust Street on that date.
Documents state that Hayes apparently was shot in retaliation for a shooting June 12 that wounded Massey-Phillips. That shooting occurred at a party hosted by LaSean M. Brown, 29, of 2054 Jackson St., No. 1, who is Hayes’ brother.
In connection with the July 22 shooting, Jackson faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.
He also was arrested on Aug. 27 on a warrant charging control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender.
In that case, Dubuque police executed a search warrant at 2284½ Jackson St. as part of a narcotics investigation. Jackson’s girlfriend, Kaitlyn M. Heiderscheit, 22, lives at the residence, and Jackson regularly stays there.
Police reported locating a box of .40-caliber ammunition in a dresser drawer of a child’s bedroom.
Documents state that Jackson said the ammunition was his and that he found it in an alley before hiding it in his child’s dresser.