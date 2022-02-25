Today through Sunday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
4 to 8 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Come and explore current and future trends in building, remodeling, interior decorating and products and services for your home. Mad Dog & Merrill, of “Midwest Grill’n” TV show fame, will entertain on the finer points of grilling in your own backyard all three days of the show. Cost: $5; free for 11 years old and younger. More information: tinyurl.com/DubuqueHomeBuilders.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: Resonate with Romance
Saturday and Sunday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Join conductor William Intriligator and Dubuque Symphony Orchestra as they welcome guest artists and husband-wife duo Lorraine Min (piano) and Terence Tam (violin) for a program of romantic classics. Seats are being sold without social distancing. Masks are required. Cost: $18 to $87. For tickets or more information: tinyurl.com/DSORomance.
53rd Annual Rod and Custom Car Show
Saturday and Sunday, Berndes Center, 766 N. Maple St., Monticello, Iowa
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Street rods, custom cars, street machines, pickups, race cars, motorcycles and more. Model car contest, DJ, balloon artist, caricature artist and more family activities. Gary Dolphin will appear on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for 12 years old and younger; free for 12 years old and younger with a paid adult; bring a canned food item and get $1 off admission. More information: rodandcustomcarshow.com.