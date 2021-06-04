FARLEY, Iowa — The City of Farley will host an open house this weekend for its new Municipal Building.
The event will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at 206 First St. N.
In the new building, the city administration portion includes offices for the city administrator and mayor, a third office, a workspace and desk, counter and service window.
The council chamber in the center of the building makes use of tables as opposed to the permanent large council table used in the old building. The decision will allow the room to be reconfigured for other meetings by city boards, local organizations or other purposes.
The building also features a fireproof records/storage room and break room.
The Farley Police Department has its own entrance in the back of the building, but it is connected to city offices by the break room hallway. The police department has an entryway and lobby with desks for part-time officers and future full-time staff. In addition to the chief’s office, there is a bathroom with lockers and shower, an evidence room and an interrogation room that connects to the two-stall garage.
The city also is providing room for the Farley Historical Society to display historical items.
The new building will have a gathering place for local organizations and a kitchenette. The display cases within the room resemble storefronts with one case constructed from brick from the former St. Joseph’s grade school. There is also a small building within the room designed to resemble a depot to pay homage to the town’s railroad-related origin.
Additionally, the community room across the hall from the council room can be used conjointly as needed for special events or programming.