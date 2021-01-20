Police said a Dubuque man beat up a woman, then led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of 50 mph along residential streets Tuesday morning.
Nathaniel Z. Grover, 32, of 176 Alpine St., was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Central Avenue on charges of domestic assault with injury, eluding and five counts of violation of a domestic abuse protective order, according to Dubuque police. He also faces numerous traffic citations.
Court documents state that Janika J. Williams, 23, of 180 W. 15th St., was giving Grover a ride home when he grew angry over her receiving text messages. As they pulled in front of his house, Grover started punching Williams in the face. She tried to escape the vehicle and fell onto the ground.
Documents state that Grover climbed atop her and continued punching her in the face.
He got up, she ran from the scene, and he fled the area in the vehicle she was driving, police reported. He led police along several residential streets, reaching speeds as high as 50 mph before he was stopped in the area of 24th Street and Central Avenue.