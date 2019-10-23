PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Marking the completion of a two-month search, Adam Ruechel has been selected as Platteville’s next city manager.
The Platteville Common Council approved a contract Tuesday in a unanimous vote.
Ruechel, who is currently the administrator of the Village of Marshall, will assume his duties Jan. 6.
“He’s had experience in strategic planning,” said Council President Barb Daus. “That’s very important as we move forward.”
His experience in housing and economic development and financial analytics also aligned with city priorities, she said.
Under the terms of the at-will contract, Ruechel will earn $107,000.
Platteville’s former city manager, Karen Kurt, departed the position in August after accepting a job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Ruechel was selected from a pool of about 30 candidates, three of whom the council interviewed. Richard Downey and Clint Langreck also were considered for the position. A fourth finalist, Patrick Vander Sanden, was under consideration, but withdrew his candidacy.
Previously, Ruechel was the assistant to the village administrator in Hobart, Wis., and worked in the private sector in financial and workforce management analysis.
Ruechel holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and public administration as well as political science from Rasmussen College and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, respectively.
He previously told the Telegraph Herald that Platteville’s highly ranked school system attracted him to the municipality, as did the university.
Ruechel, 36, lives in Marshall with his wife, Jeni Ruechel, and their three children.