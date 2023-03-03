An auction 40 years ago marked the end of an era in Dubuque history.
Furnishings and other items belonging to the estate at Four Mounds were auctioned off in March 1983. Elizabeth Burden bequeathed the property to the City of Dubuque upon her death in 1982. The Burden family established the estate at Four Mounds — named for nearby Indian burial mounds — in 1908.
John Gronen, a grandson of Elizabeth Burden, now is president of Four Mounds Foundation, the nonprofit created in 1987 to manage the property, which is used for educational and other purposes.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the upcoming estate auction in its March 9, 1983, edition.
SUNDAY MARKS THE END OF AN ERA — OF A RICH DUBUQUE HERITAGE
In the languid summer afternoons of a gentler day, sisters and cousins played house with Bisque dolls from Germany on the pillared porch. Other cousins chased partridges or curried the horses. Later, a mother or an aunt might call the children in for lemonade, and the cool glasses would bead wetly in their hands as they drank and watched the Mississippi snake through the trees below.
Still later, as evening crept over the two big houses like dark water, the children would be put to bed and the windows could leak soft light and softer voices. A burst of laughter would float out over the wide, sleeping lawns of Four Mounds like a firefly.
Sunday, the doors will be closed forever on that era, on the splendor of Four Mounds, located off Peru Road north of Dubuque. Elizabeth Burden, who died last October, left the $250,000 property to the City of Dubuque. If the city can afford it, the riverfront land might live again as a park.
But Sunday, the houses, the barn and the outbuildings will be emptied for an auction — and irons, Oriental carpets, a piano bench, a drum from the West Indies, two brass spittoons, a cement mixer, a pingpong table, and on and on.
Elizabeth Burden’s children are now as dispersed as the family goods soon will be — Betsy MacLeod in Gardiner, N.Y., Frindy Gronen in Dubuque and Vidie Burden Lange in Boulder, Colo. Lange came back to her birthplace to supervise the closing of the estate.
Big houses, caches of antiques, cadres of servants — they conjure visions of life in the high style of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.”
The Burden estate “had ‘Great Gatsby’ qualities, but it’s not a good analogy because Gatsby was a climber, whereas these people had made it long ago,” said family historian Ted Ellsworth, Elizabeth Burden’s cousin. “I suppose the Burden family was the last family in town with servants, plural. Not too long ago, Mrs. Burden advertised in the Telegraph Herald for an upstairs maid, at a time when nobody in Dubuque had an upstairs maid. People had housekeepers but not the fleet of maids and groundskeepers the Burdens did.”
