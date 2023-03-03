FourMounds
In the early 1980s, Elizabeth Burden bequeathed the $250,000 Four Mounds property to the City of Dubuque.

An auction 40 years ago marked the end of an era in Dubuque history.

Furnishings and other items belonging to the estate at Four Mounds were auctioned off in March 1983. Elizabeth Burden bequeathed the property to the City of Dubuque upon her death in 1982. The Burden family established the estate at Four Mounds — named for nearby Indian burial mounds — in 1908.

