One person was hurt in a crash Sunday night near Dubuque.
Clarence R. Kramer, 86, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. Sunday on a ramp from U.S. 61 to U.S. 151 south of Dubuque. Police said Kramer was traveling north when he took the off-ramp onto U.S. 151 and became dizzy. He lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway.
Kramer was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.