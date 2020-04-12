2,000 COVID-19 testing kits available at local hospitals, but County officials seek moreDubuque’s two hospitals currently have about 2,000 sample-collection kits for COVID-19 testing, but Dubuque County Board of Health members are concerned that isn’t enough.
They voted unanimously Wednesday to use some of the $500,000 allocated in March by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to seek more collection kits from outside the usual channel — even if getting them is a long shot.
“Two-thousand collection kits for the whole county? I’m not seeing that as enough,” said health board member Diane Pape-Freiberger. “I’m not seeing that as enough. The surge is coming.”
Successfully obtaining tests via another process is unlikely, Dubuque County Public Health Executive Director Patrice Lambert warned.
Dr. Bobby Koneru — a Board of Health member and the county supervisors’ medical liaison for the COVID-19 response — said he thought it was a great idea to seek more tests. But he, too, believes the effort likely will be unsuccessful.
Wisconsin residents weigh whether to vote amid pandemicPLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Although the refrain from officials across the state has been to remain at home, voters in Wisconsin were left Tuesday to calculate whether exercising their constitutional right to vote was worth the potential health risk.
In the wake of a flurry of high-profile moves and rulings Monday, the spring election and presidential preference primary were held as scheduled — but it scarcely resembled elections of the past.
In the state’s largest cities, voting lines stretched for blocks at some locations. Some voters reported staying home rather than risk exposure to the coronavirus.
In Platteville, a single voting site was open — the Army National Guard Armory.
At many sites, both voters and poll workers donned masks and took other steps in the interest of public safety. That included spacing out voting booths.
The spring election proceeded despite a flurry of activity Monday that began when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order to delay in-person voting until June 9.
But Republican lawmakers appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which ruled, 4-2, that Evers lacked the authority to move the election independent of the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature. Later Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked in a 5-4 decision a plan to extend absentee voting in Wisconsin’s spring primary to Monday, April 13.
Direct-care worker at nursing home tests positive for COVID-19A direct-care worker at a Dubuque nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Administrators at Hawkeye Care Center of Dubuque contacted residents’ families to inform them that a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
On March 28, officials reported that a staffer had tested positive. However, that employee does not work with residents.
At that time, nursing home officials believed that worker had contracted the virus while traveling out of state. The worker was sent home to self-quarantine.
Hawkeye Administrator Dani Ettema confirmed Tuesday via email that an employee tested positive and that it was a different employee than the one announced in March.
She also reported that no residents have thus far tested positive for COVID-19.
Dubuque City Council agrees to delay Five Flags voteThe fate of an expansion proposal for Dubuque’s Five Flags Center will not be decided this fall.
When it will be, however, has not been established.
City Council members voted, 7-0, on Monday night to postpone a bond referendum set for Sept. 8 for the proposed $74 million project. They will decide when it will be rescheduled at a future meeting.
“I support the decision to postpone to a future date as a sensible reaction to an unprecedented time in our nation,” Council Member Laura Roussell said of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members previously set the September special election for residents to determine whether the city will be able to issue up to $74.3 million in bonds to fund the project. Sixty percent of voters would have to back the measure for it to pass.
Supervisors end review of order for shelter-in-place As expected, a push to institute a shelter-in-place order for Dubuque County died Wednesday.
A draft of the order was discussed by county supervisors Monday, but that night, County Attorney C.J May III issued an opinion saying the board did not have the authority to issue such a directive. In light of that opinion, Supervisors Dave Baker and Ann McDonough said they would not support the move.
On Wednesday, though, Supervisor Jay Wickham — who submitted the draft — made a motion to go ahead with the order anyway.
“I’m not one just to take a statement from a very respected lawyer as to what our abilities are,” he said. “We should follow the direction of the medical communities who have overwhelmingly supported this. We have the power through resolution and ordinance.”
The motion died for lack of a second from another supervisor.
Local businesses benefit from State of Iowa relief grantsMore than one dozen eastern Iowa businesses are beneficiaries of an initial round of grant funding created to help them financially weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several businesses in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties qualified for grant funds issued by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Awards maxed out at $25,000 per recipient.
The Iowa Small Business Relief Program offers financial assistance to offset revenue lost as a result of pandemic- related closures or declines in business. Priority consideration was given to businesses that were forced to shut down earliest amid the outbreak.